The Madlanga Commission has turned its three commissioners into national figures, but Advocate Sesi Baloyi has captured South Africa's attention like no other

South Africans went digging into her past and unearthed an old newspaper clipping showing her activist roots during the apartheid era

Her calm, fact-driven approach during hearings has sparked a wave of admiration across the country

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Madlanga Commissionof Inquiry commissioner Advocate Sesi Baloyi. Images: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Advocate Sesi Baloyi has become one of the most talked-about figures in South Africa right now. As the Madlanga Commission shines a light on the infiltration of criminal elements into the country's justice system, it is the soft-spoken yet razor-sharp commissioner who has captured the nation's imagination.

Her measured tone and precise command of facts during hearings have made her a standout presence. South Africans have taken to sharing clips and comments online about the beloved advocate

A past rooted in resistance

The wave of admiration sent curious South Africans into the archives. What they found added even more depth to the woman already earning their respect. An old newspaper clipping began circulating, showing a younger Baloyi being interviewed in her role as General Secretary of the Azanian Students Movement during the apartheid years. The discovery reminded many that her commitment to justice stretches back decades, long before any courtroom or commission.

Who is Advocate Sesi Baloyi?

Born in 1962, Baloyi grew up in Johannesburg during some of the most turbulent years in South African history. She was admitted as an attorney in 1997, and in 2005 she moved to the Bar, becoming a qualified advocate based in Johannesburg.

One of the most formative chapters of her career came when she worked as a researcher for Justice Albie Sachs at the Constitutional Court. That experience gave her a profound grounding in human rights law and shaped the kind of careful, principled legal thinker she is today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to help lead the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, a role that requires both legal precision and the ability to cut through complexity in a very public setting. By all accounts, she has done exactly that.

With more than 20 years of legal experience behind her, South Africans are increasingly seeing Advocate Sesi Baloyi not just as a commissioner doing her job, but as a symbol of what integrity in the justice system can look like.

See post with newspaper clip of her activist days here:

Comissioner Baloyi's ringtone elicits laughter at commission

Briefly News also reported that the usually serious proceedings of the Madlanga Commission took a brief but memorable turn when Commissioner Sesi Baloyi's cellphone rang during a hearing, filling the room with the unmistakable sound of Maskandi music. In a video shared on X, Baloyi's phone suddenly began ringing, breaking the silence that normally surrounds the commission's proceedings, where the only sounds are the shuffling of papers and probing questions from commissioners.

Source: Briefly News