Commissioner Sesi Baloyi briefly interrupted proceedings at the Madlanga Commission when her cellphone rang with a Maskandi ringtone

The unexpected interruption sparked laughter in the hearing room, with Commission Chair Justice Madlanga joking about her choice of music

The viral clip has delighted South Africans, who welcomed the rare lighthearted moment amid the commission's probe into corruption in South Africa's law enforcement agencies

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Maskandi musicians (left) and Advocate Sesi Baloyi (right). Images: Darren Stewart and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA -The usually serious proceedings of the Madlanga Commission took a brief but memorable turn when Commissioner Sesi Baloyi's cellphone rang during a hearing, filling the room with the unmistakable sound of Maskandi music.

In a video shared by X user @D_Molatoli on 6 July 2026, Baloyi's phone suddenly began ringing, breaking the silence that normally surrounds the commission's proceedings, where the only sounds are the shuffling of papers and probing questions from commissioners.

Commissioner Madlanga jokes about Baloyi's ringtone

The unexpected ringtone sparked laughter across the hearing room. After quickly apologising for the interruption, Commission Chair Justice Madlanga joked:

"Now we know Commissioner Baloyi loves Maskandi music," drawing even more laughter before the hearing resumed.

View the funny clip here:

A commissioner earning public praise

While the lighthearted moment amused many South Africans, Commissioner Baloyi has earned widespread respect for her work at the commission, which is investigating allegations of corruption, criminality and political infiltration within South Africa's law enforcement agencies.

Throughout the hearings, she has become known for her meticulous attention to detail and tough questioning of witnesses. Social media users have frequently praised her no-nonsense approach and her determination to get to the truth.

One phrase has become closely associated with Baloyi. Whenever she hears evidence that appears implausible, she often responds with the now-famous words: "It can't be," before carefully challenging the statement. The phrase has become a favourite among viewers following the commission's proceedings online.

Who is Sesi Baloyi?

Advocate Sesi Baloyi was admitted as an attorney in the late 1990s before joining the Johannesburg Bar in 2005. Early in her legal career, she worked alongside some of South Africa's leading constitutional lawyers, including serving as a researcher to former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs.

She later rose to national prominence through her work on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body responsible for interviewing candidates for judicial office. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to the JSC in 2022.

Her legal experience, attention to detail and firm questioning style have made her one of the standout figures at the Madlanga Commission, with even an unexpected Maskandi ringtone doing little to distract from her reputation as one of the commission's most formidable commissioners.

Madlanga Commission shows support to Bafana Bafana

In another light hearted moment, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the team’s match against Mexico at the 20226 FIFA World Cup. The Commission is currently exposing the rot in South Africa’s criminal justice system, but it still showed support for the team ahead of their game at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Ahead of the day’s hearings on 11 June, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed support for the national team on behalf of the Commission. Justice Madlanga noted that everyone at the Commission, from the commissioners to the evidence leaders and the rest, was wearing Bafana jerseys.

Judge Justice Madlanga and Advocate Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Madlanga Commission granted extension

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry an extension. The Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, was initially due to end its hearings on 16 March 2026.Numerous incidents of witnesses failing to testify for various reasons have meant that the commission has been unable to complete its hearings, leading to it approaching the president for an extension.

Source: Briefly News