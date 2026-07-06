Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa's relationship is once again a topic of discussion after they officially went public at the Durban July

However, it was the couple's difference in age that had everyone talking after outraged social media users noted that the veteran sports broadcaster was much older than his girlfriend

While many online expressed concern, Thando immediately jumped in with a cheeky response that informed fans that she was unfazed by the comments about her relationship

Thando Thabethe shot back at the criticism regarding her relationship with Robert Marawa. Images: thando_thabethe, robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

After three years of dodging intense dating rumours and keeping Mzansi guessing, Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa have officially gone public. The celebrity pair chose Africa's biggest horse racing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, to fully hard-launch their romance, sending social media into an absolute frenzy.

The couple stole the spotlight with a viral picture that circulated across digital platforms, showing Thabethe sitting on her man’s lap, with the pair looking effortlessly stylish in matching black Western-cowboy-inspired outfits.

While many fans, including X (formerly Twitter) user AladyPL, openly admired the couple's chemistry, the couple's romance and public display of affection did not sit well with everyone.

A user going by the handle hlaoivan raised harsh concerns regarding the couple's 17-year age gap, going as far as to label the 53-year-old sportscaster a predator while implying that the award-winning radio personality would never have looked his way if he weren't wealthy.

"53 dating le 1991 !! Yeah, no, you're only a paedo when you're broke."

Thando Thabethe responded to the backlash about her and Robert Marawa's age difference. Images: thando_thabethe, robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Thando, however, was not about to let the negativity ruin her high. She shot back with an incredibly subtle yet effective clapback, merely correcting the user on her actual year of birth by responding, "1990," accompanied by a heart emoji. The witty, low-key correction sent a clear signal to internet trolls that the unsolicited opinions on her love life do not bother her in the slightest.

The pair were first rumoured to be an item after being spotted looking cosy together on several occasions, most famously in France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Recently, in May, they fueled speculation further when Thando shared a photo of them together on her Instagram feed, though she remained notoriously tight-lipped about their official status at the time.

By confidently stepping out together in Durban, the couple has not only shut down years of speculation but also firmly proven to their critics that when it comes to love, age is nothing but a number.

See Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa's picture below.

How did social media react?

Online users challenged Thando Thabethe's response, noting that her correction did not erase the "predatory" label.

mikezwini87 slammed Thando Thabethe:

"He's still too old for you, sthandwa sam."

Black_Edge02 threw shade:

"You weren't even born when he was finishing matric."

Evidence_Shongw posted:

"Still, he’s old enough to be your dad."

Critics raised questions about Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa's age difference. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others voiced their admiration for the couple's romance.

IamMastarmind said:

"I love them too, and they have been together for years now. I won't be shocked if Lobola has been the order of the day already. Especially now, as they haven't been hiding from the public eye.'

TheFixer000 reacted:

"Wow, they look good together."

sheslovableMaya wrote:

"And you can't say she is dating him for money because she is also rich."

DJ Fresh spotted with rumoured girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's rumoured girlfriend.

Nearly two years after his ex-wife's tragic passing, the veteran broadcaster and DJ proudly flaunted a gorgeous mystery woman at the Durban July.

Source: Briefly News