Actress Thando Thabethe's sports personality boyfriend, Robert Marawa, recently sparked a debate on social media

The 947 FM radio personalities were spotted together at the 2026 Durban July on Saturday, 4 July 2026

South Africans gushed over Marawa's latest photos and noticed that he's been shedding weight since dating the actress

SA can't get enough of Robert Marawa's weight loss photos with Thando Thabethe. Images: PhilMphela and ThandoThebethe

Source: Instagram

Sports personality Robert Marawa's latest photos at the Durban July with Thando Thabethe had social media buzzing over the weekend.

Marawa recently trended online when Thabethe posted their photos on Instagram to confirm their relationship.

The celebrity couple was previously spotted at an Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns game at the Orlando Stadium.

Social media user TeeJay shared the latest pic of Marawa on his X account on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

"Losing weight is the best thing ever. Look at @robertmarawa, looking dapper," he captioned the post.

Social media user CebeLihle also shared a photo of Thabethe with her partner on his X account on Saturday, 4 July 2026.

"Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe share a kiss. Aaw," he captioned the post.

Social media users comment on Marawa's latest pics

@LaxaMel said:

"Ozempic: Anyone can lose weight if they want."

@Ms_CarolineMM replied:

"I almost couldn’t recognise him, wow."

@hervoice50 reacted:

"And you find people criticizing that or putting others down."

@15TeeJay wrote:

"Generally, some people are negative; you just ignore them and move on."

@Therealfugaze responded:

"You will say it's the best thing kanti umuntu wenkosi uyagula."

@15TeeJay said:

"I am not there, I am happy with what I see."

@D_Molatoli reacted:

"He's looking good and healthy. I think his relationship with Thando also makes him a happy man."

@15TeeJay replied:

"Being with the right person can do so much for you. I love it."

@sibongilenduna commented:

"If I don't get kisses like this during July. I will surely die."

@ntlanetokollo said:

"No homo, Mara, he can get it!"

@ZinhleM_3 wrote:

"He looks good."

@Bhuti_Steve reacted:

"Definitely. Now he just needs to get smaller su*t. Ni**a looking super young."

@LuyandaMqikela said:

"Ma ujola ne 2k (he's dating a younger woman), this is how you're supposed to look."

@LiraSes wrote:

"Fine wine, I feel thirsty already."

@ReloadedLex said:

"The 1996 version of Bra Rob is slowly creeping in."

@Techno_Count responded:

"Haai, I saw @robertmarawa before the Mexico opening match with Sakina. He's still the same."

@MyAfricanRootz said:

"Losing weight is one thing, but keeping it off is a different issue."

@Kaledichris replied:

"Why does he look like Pharrell Williams or it's AI?"

SA reacts to Robert Marawa's weight loss photos. Images: RobertMarawa

Source: UGC

Media Personality Thando Thabethe lands in the hospital

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular How to Ruin Christmas actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe was hospitalised.

The TV and radio personality confirmed she was hospitalised with a video on her social media platform.

Celebrity friends and fans of the actress took to her comment section to wish her a speedy recovery on her social media post.

Source: Briefly News