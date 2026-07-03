A South African man named Philani Mnisi posted a video documenting his decade-long relationship journey with his partner

The clip showed the couple's growth from a modest township home to owning a car and enjoying luxury experiences

Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulations and warm wishes for the couple's milestone anniversary

A proud man shows that progress takes time, showing his relationship from 2016 to 2026. Image: @brother_mnisi

Source: TikTok

Philani Mnisi, a South African man known on TikTok as @brother_mnisi, shared an emotional video on 9 June 2026 marking exactly ten years with his partner. The post opened with the couple in an iron-roofed home before moving through a series of milestone moments. It showed them receiving their cars, getting married, riding quad bikes on white dunes, and ending on the woman's 29th birthday in style.

A decade of love and progress

The contrast between then and now was impossible to miss. What made the video connect deeply with viewers was its honesty. It did not start at the finish line. It started in a small home with basic appliances, allowing audiences to watch the couple's climb. They moved from a township dwelling to owning a massive home and building a family.

Watch the couple's 10-year journey on the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi celebrates the Mnisi family

South Africans were quick to pour out their love in the comments:

User @Cordi asked:

"Not trying to be funny, but how many times did you guys forgive each other? 10 years is not a child's play."

User @Maharaj Thanda wrote:

"Happy anniversary 🎊. God bless your union."

User @kea 🦋 shared:

"This is so heartwarming to watch 🎊. Wish you a blissful lifetime together ❤️."

User @stonibloey commented:

"BoMvuleni, 🎊 happy anniversary."

User @Guguthethi Ndlovu added:

"Happy anniversary, Mnisi family 🎊."

User @Bucoc\_Nkosi said:

"Aw, babe 🎊. This is so beautiful 🫶 ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News