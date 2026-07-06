Rami Chuene continues to inspire South Africans with her successful decades-long career in the entertainment industry

Fans were left in disbelief after learning that Rami Chuene has officially turned 51 years old

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded Rami Chuene's birthday post with heartfelt messages and glowing compliments

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Rami Chuene's birthday selfie had fans talking. Image: Rami Chuene

Source: Facebook

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has left South Africans doing double takes after revealing that she has turned 51. The award-winning star shared a simple birthday post on X, writing

"51. 🙏🏽🎈"

alongside a flawless selfie that quickly had fans flooding her comment section. While many wished her well on her special day, others admitted they could not believe she was in her fifties, saying the actress looked decades younger and praising her timeless beauty.

Rami Chuene remains one of Mzansi's celebrated stars

Rami Chuene has built a remarkable career in South Africa's entertainment industry over the past three decades. The actress, author, producer and motivational speaker is best known for her memorable television roles, including Gracious Mabuza on The Queen, where she became one of the show's most loved characters. She has also starred in several local productions and earned a reputation for speaking her mind on social issues, making her one of the country's most respected and influential entertainers.

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As she marked another milestone, Chuene chose to keep her birthday message short and sweet. However, it was enough to spark a wave of admiration from supporters who couldn't get over how youthful she looked.

Fans insist actress looks nowhere near 51

Fans praised Rami Chuene's youthful appearance at 51. Image: Rami Chuene

Source: Facebook

Many social media users joked that Chuene must have been joking about her age, while others credited her youthful appearance to good genes and graceful ageing.

One user, @MonatellyMag, wrote:

"Oh wow, you look so young for a 51 year age. Happy birthday to you."

Another fan, @3rd Time Treble Winner, simply said:

"You can't be 51, angeke."

@zito Mooketse masoga echoed the sentiment, commenting:

"That's not true... myb 30/35 (ageing like a fine wine)."

Others couldn't stop complimenting the actress's striking birthday photo.

@Mjukeit said:

"Poise, grace and elegance all rolled up into one."

@Lebzzza:

"Happpppppyyyyyyyy! 🥳🥰💐💃 Happy birthday, 51 looks good 😭😭💐💃"

See more comments in the X post below:

Supporters showered beloved star with heartfelt birthday wishes

Beyond the compliments, many fans celebrated Chuene for reaching another milestone and wished her many more years of success and happiness.

@Rakgadi Mo' commented:

"51 looks amazing on you Ngwa'Chuene ❤️"

Author Sue Nyathi also joined in, writing:

"Wishing you a fabulous fifty first birthday."

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared a heartfelt message, saying:

"Happy big sis - uziGoals yeva!"

More celebrities wished the actress a happy birthday.

@sdumo.mtshali commented:

"Happy birthday Rami 💯💯"

@wisemanzither added:

"Happy birthday 😍😍"

@itsgugugumede: said:

"Happy belated birthday queen! May God continue His good work with you, may He enlarge your territory! ❤️"

If the reactions are anything to go by, Rami Chuene's birthday wasn't just about celebrating another year of life. It became a reminder of why the veteran actress continues to captivate South Africans, with many agreeing that 51 has never looked this good.

Rami urges creatives to understand contracts before signing

Previously Briefly News reported that veteran actress Rami Chuene has urged fellow creatives to carefully read and understand their contracts before signing them, warning that many artists focus only on payment and contract duration while overlooking important legal clauses.

She encouraged entertainers to learn about their rights, obligations and industry laws, seek legal advice where necessary, and speak up against unfair treatment, stressing that informed artists are better equipped to protect themselves from exploitation and push for meaningful change in the entertainment industry

Source: Briefly News