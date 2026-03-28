Fan-favourite media personality and actress Rami Chuene is returning to the small screen after exiting The Queen a few years ago

The Limpopo-born actress has joined the cast of eTV's upcoming telenovela, which has replaced Scandal!

Chuene's fans took to social media this week to comment on her latest character

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Popular 'The Queen' star Rami Chuene secures a role on eTV's new telenovela. Images: RamiChuene

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango and The Queen actress Rami Chuene has secured a role on eTV's latest TV show alongside award-winning actress and media personality Sindi Dlathu.

ETV has confirmed that its long-running soapie Scandal! has been cancelled after 20 years and replaced with a new TV show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account on 27 March 2026 that the talented actress has joined the upcoming TV show on eTV.

"Rami Chuene joins new telenovela. Word is ... prolific actress Rami Chuene is joining one of the new telenovelas at etv. While I can't confirm which of the two she has signed on for, I am confident in deducing that she is likely joining the Scandal replacement in the 8 PM slot," said Mphela.

South Africans react to Chuene's latest role

Popular media personality Anele Mdoda said:

"Saze sa hleka," (We are going to have a great laugh).

@nhlapo_liberty replied:

"She's very humble and talented. This one doesn't have that celebrity drama."

@errorzdone responded:

"She's way talented, trust that where she's going she'll kill it. Let's just hope they gave her a role that belongs to her and actors who match her."

@DavidMaqabane wrote:

"She's an underrated/overrated association of South Africa."

@ujustinwenu wrote:

"You basically want a remake of The Queen from Mzansi Magic."

@Philile76769191 commented:

"I hope it's under Tshedza Pictures production."

@mpho_khumalo1 responded:

"I worry when I see an all-star cast telenovela. Hopefully, it gives what it should."

@sicronda87 said:

"They're going for big guns in this new telenovela."

@Mokotjo_Ben reacted:

"Yeeeeeppppeeeeeee this is exciting. I love this woman and her craft."

@NtsakoNkuna2 responded:

"I haven’t seen her on the screens in a while."

@ThabiJoy4 wrote:

"It is gonna go down."

@Cyahbonga_M said:

"Eeeh, all the big guns out."

@sponge2023 replied:

"Wow, welcome back to the screens, Rami Chuene."

@BobeSteel commented:

"She was marvellous in the early years of Scandal!"

@DavidMaqabane said:

"I hope they pair her with Patronella."

@DakaloNdou wrote:

"It's breaking news in the casting industry without making sure."

'The Queen's Rami Chuene joins eTV's latest telenovela. Images: RamiChuene

Source: Instagram

Rami Chuene marks 50th birthday by celebrating 25 years in showbiz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress and media personality Rami Chuene was filled with immense gratitude when she reflected on her career.

After she turned 50, the talented actress stated that her whole perspective of life shifted, and she expressed that in an Instagram post.

Just recently, the former The Queen and Muvhango actress was a guest on Point of View with Phemelo Motene, where she celebrated her 25-year career in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News