Babes Wodumo attended an event and was dressed to impress in her very revealing outfit

The star left little to the imagination as she rocked her see-through dress and did a full 360 twirl

Mzansi, on the other hand, is not at all impressed by Babes Wodumo's attire, as they dragged the singer

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Babes Wodumo’s raunchy outfit caught the attention of online users. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo was a hot topic recently on social media after her latest gig. The singer wore a very revealing outfit, and this garnered some mixed reactions online.

Babes shows off skin

X user @ChrisExcel102 poked fun at the Gqom star, saying, "I’m sure my brother Shimora is turning in his grave right now."

In the clip, Babes can be heard hyping up her body, saying, "The boy is tea," as she does a 360 swirl.

The Wololo singer has always been about body positivity and looking her best, while staying unapologetic. However, some fans felt as though she could have covered up to honour the legacy of her late husband, Mampintsha.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Koena_za reacted:

"This one does not respect herself. But she looks amazing."

@tutoring_abc asked:

"A woman always has a comeback, which normally require them to get naked for attention. It's been a while since I've seen her. Does she have a new song out?"

@sponge2023 said:

"I would also turn on my grave. There was no way I would get a good night's rest."

@WPrincess49 replied:

"So we won't even respect our kids. We just gonna show off dibunu on cameras."

@i_am_innock replied:

"She has fallen off; now she does anything and everything in her power to remain relevant and get attention. Shem."

@Dinakedi joked:

"I'm that guy passing with a wheelbarrow... Minding my own business."

Babes speaks on dating after Mampintsha

During a radio interview on Gagasi FM, Babes Womdumo spoke about how a man broke her heart when she tried entering the dating scene again.

A very curious fan asked Babes Wodumo whaat her relationship status was and she candidily said.

"For now, nothing has happened because I am more focused on work. The person I found just posted another woman on social media. So that was when I saw that the umjolo (relationships) are not my thing. I am fine with my Sponge. God will give me a second husband."

Babes and Vusi Nova cause a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News,Vusi Nova posted a video that had fans ignited, as it was steamy footage of himself and Babes Wodumo in bed, eating a fruit platter, while wearing hot lingerie.

He gushed over the singer, saying, "Wena wodumo! She’s the moonlight. She’s the air I breathe in. She’s my melody. I don’t wanna be without my baby," he wrote.

As the video progresses, a camera can be seen while they are in the bedroom, making it clear that it was a music video shoot.

Source: Briefly News