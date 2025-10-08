Babes Wodumo was a recent guest on Gagasi FM, where a fan asked her about her love life

The singer, visibly taken aback by the question, revealed how her heart was broken by a man

The Gqom singer recently dropped an album titled Ekhoneni, and fans are excited for her reclaiming her spot

Babes Wodumo revealed the difficulties with dating after losing her husband. Image: Babeswodumo

The mjolo streets were harsh on Gqom singer Babes Wodumo. The star got candid about trying to enter the dating market, but it was a short-lived experience as the man did her dirty.

During her radio interview on Gagasi FM when promoting her album Ekhoneni, Babes Womdumo revealed how a man broke her heart.

A fan asked Babes Wodumo live on-air if she has found a new man because she deserves happiness. Babes laughed and said, "For now, nothing has happened because I am more focused on work."

Babes then continued by saying that the one man she found broke her heart by posting another lady on social media.

"The person I found just posted another woman on social media. So that was when I saw that the umjolo (relationships) are not my thing. I am fine with my Sponge. God will give me a second husband."

The video was shared by @ThisIsColbert. Watch it below:

Babes was rumoured to be dating Amaroto group member Sabelo Zuma, after she posted a photo of herself lying on his chest. Fans believe that Zuma tried to help Babes revive her career.

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's response

Mzansi reacted to Babes Wodumo's revelation, saying she should be patient; the right one will come. Babes previously went viral after revealing that she tried to rely on alcohol after her husband's passing.

Babes Wodumo tried to move on from her late husband Mampintsha. Image: Mampintsha

@Jikingqina claimed:

"You can't replace your partner who passed away while you we together."

@kingscelo_05 reacted:

"We need to be honest, though. Babes is Mampintsha. She's been with Mampintsha for her entire life. There's nothing a guy can now tell Babes. It should be a guy who wants to vibe, not a serious relationship."

@Bearded_Mtho stated:

"That’s better, men can do worse. Try again, mama. Don’t lose hope, it might be less painful this time."

@dearDiaryyaka shared:

"Her problem is the replacement part. She should just move on without involving her late husband in anything."

@Isukude claimed:

"Some girls are good for dating, some are good for marriage."

@HloCofu claimed:

"Mampintsha does not want her to date just yet. Babes must ask for his permission."

Babes finally drops her album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes recently dropped her new album, after she excitedly announced on her social media page and also posted a promo clip of the album.

Peeps couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

"I'm excited to announce my album release on the 3rd(This Friday). I added a few songs @mampintsha_shimora left me with, can't wait for everyone to hear it, yep! I'm still the Queen of Gqom, my album is called MABHESHINGO. Link will be posted on Thursday."

