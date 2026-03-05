A video of Nadia Nakai shutting down the possibility of dating in the industry again has resurfaced after her recent interview with L-Tido

Nadia has dated a few names in the music industry, even a US rapper; however, she said she would never do that again

Mzansi slammed the rapper following the release of the video, questioning if she still stands by her word

Video of Nadia Nakai Shutting Down the Possibility of Dating in the Industry Again Resurfaces

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently spoke about her decision to stop dating people in the entertainment industry, particularly in the music biz.

This follows her interview on The L-Tido Podcast, where she addressed the rumours that she is dating Amapiano singer Toss.

Who is Nadia dating after AKA died?

The video clip shared on X by @Am_Blujay was captioned, “Nadia Nakai, after losing AKA 'I will never date anyone in the industry again. All women do is lie,” the X user said.

In the interview, Nadia said she would never consider dating a rapper or anyone in the industry because of the unnecessary scrutiny she faces. She detailed what the experience of losing AKA was, when she bumped into people at the airport and had to speak about her feelings.

“I will never date anyone in the industry again. I want a very private relationship; I don't want it to get public, because if he had to die, that experience was terrible for me. I didn't like having to explain my pain to strangers at the airport. So no, I don't want to explain nonsense to people on social media ever again. So that's why I will never date a rapper or DJ, or someone who is in the public eye,” she said.

Nadia had previously dated Bandile Mbere, from the Major League DJz, in a short-lived romance. She also dated US rapper Vic Mensa, but their relationship lasted a few months. She was then in a serious relationship with rapper AKA, who was shot in Durban.

Nadia Nakai dated rapper AKA before his death. Image: Nadia_nakai, Akaworldwide

Fans respond to Nadia Nakai's video

Below are some of the reactions from the online community.

@Thimna said:

"She will say anything to remain relevant and lie to us and say who are to have a say in her life."

@simplypanash_zw stated:

"Before AKA, I watched her Insta live, saying she doesn't like or date light-skinned guys."

Melodywestbrook_m said:

"I almost shed a tear when you spoke of the girl you were after Supamega's passing. It reminded me of myself after the passing of my boyfriend. Healing isn't easy, with people nagging, "move on", as if they have experienced it before. Anyway, I always loved how intelligent you are, your articulation and how you always carefully align your words. It's so impressive, how I wish to be such a smart cat and fluent in English."

