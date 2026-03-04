Rapper Nadia Nakai finally lifted the lid on her steamy romance with fellow musician, Toss

During a recent interview, she explained what her new chapter means to her after being seen as a perpetual widow following her late boyfriend AKA's death, saying she was ready to move on

Her statements, however, were met with a cocktail of reactions from fans who thought she should have worded them more appropriately, and those who supported her decision to move on

Nadia Nakai finally addressed her relationship with Toss and spoke about moving on from AKA. Images: nadianakai, akaworldwide, indabakabani

Nadia Nakai is finally trading her grief for a new kind of glow. After years of being defined by her loss following her late boyfriend AKA's death, the rapper and reality TV star has gone public with her romance with Umlando hitmaker, Toss.

The Really? rapper opened up about her new relationship and finally finding the strength to move on, during her appearance on the latest episode of the L-Tido Podcast.

Ahead of the premiere, which is scheduled for 4 pm on 4 March 2026, L-Tido shared a preview of their conversation, during which Bragga finally confirmed that she's dating Toss after flaunting their romance online.

"Toss is my baby, I love him so much."

Nadia opened up about the pressure of being stuck in a cycle of mourning, noting that while the world sees her as a widow, she wasn't a wife and deserves the chance to live her own life again.

Nadia Nakai said she was finally ready to move on from AKA. Image

She dated AKA from early 2022 until his death in February 2023, and pointed out the reality that her late partner has now been gone longer than the actual duration of their relationship. Reinforcing her own identity, she reminded fans that while her time with Kiernan was significant, it does not define her entire existence.

"I’m still Nadia Nakai, and was always Nadia Nakai before, and I will be Nadia Nakai after Kiernan."

Addressing the negative reactions to her love life from AKA's fanbase, Nadia said she simply didn't want to be in this life alone, stating, "I don’t want to spend the rest of my life loving a ghost."

Bragga finally emphasised that while she will always love the late rapper, she was ready to move on.

Watch Nadia Nakai's video below.

Social media reacts to Nadia Nakai's interview

Fans praised Nadia's honesty and reinforced her decision to finally move on. Read some of their comments below.

leboo_taurus said:

"She deserves happiness."

onika_empress_kemet_ra admired Nadia Nakai:

"Nadia is realest in her truth always loves her for that."

thinggtu wrote:

"My wish from the start has always been for people to award Nadia grace when she was ready to move on. It would be ridiculous to keep her tied to someone that isn’t here anymore. You’re doing great, mamas, can't wait to watch this."

affectionate_venom defended Nadia Nakai:

"I mean, if she wasn’t married to bro she can do whatever she wants it’s been a while it’s not that deep."

Nadia Nakai was accused of disrespecting AKA by referring to him as a "ghost." Image: nadianakai

Meanwhile, others felt Nadia Nakai was disrespectful in referring to her late boyfriend as a "ghost."

nkatixenia said:

"Choice of words! 'Loving a ghost.'"

kichief_86 suggested:

"Should've picked her words better."

tumie_leigh was shocked:

"Ahh, Nadia did you have to call him a ghost?"

tamia_ayandaa asked:

"Did she just say Supa Mega is a ghost?"

On the other hand, several others, including interviewer L-Tido, seemingly alluded to Toss being a downgrade for Nadia after her high-profile relationship with AKA. However, it's clear from her message that finally freeing herself from the grief and the widow label is worth more to her than any public perception.

