Toss and Nadia Nakai trended online after a video of them vibing together was shared on X (Twitter) by Hype Channel on Monday, 2 March 2026

The two musicians had already sparked romance rumours days before Valentine’s Day, after appearing steamy in a music video

Some social media users questioned whether Toss and Nadia Nakai are officially dating, while others joked about Toss’s outfit and the dance routine

Nadia Nakai and Toss vibed together.

Source: Instagram

Popular musicians Toss and Nadia Nakai set tongues wagging online after a video of them dancing together was shared.

Toss and Nadia Nakai sparked romance rumours when they got steamy in a music video that premiered days before Valentine’s Day on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

While the duo has never set the record straight regarding their relationship status, they have continued to fuel the speculation with their interactions on social media.

Toss and Nadia Nakai vibe together in dance video

On Monday, 2 March 2026, entertainment blogger Hype Channel shared a video of Nadia Nakai and Toss on X (Twitter). In the short clip, Toss and Nadia Nakai are in sync as they perform a choreographed dance move to the song Ke Di Wave.

Watch the video of Toss and Nadia Nakai dancing together below:

SA reacts to video of Toss and Nadia Nakai dancing

Social media users weighed in on the video of Toss and Nadia Nakai dancing. While some people commented on their dance routine, others focused on their outfits, while some criticised Nadia Nakai for moving on with Toss following the death of her boyfriend, AKA, in 2023.

Here are some of the comments:

@doegirlsleazy asked:

“Are they really dating?”

@Wiseman761411 criticised:

“AKA would have gotten any woman he wanted, but instead, he settled for her. Now his legacy is being disrespected like this? Zinhle should never let Kairo be close to this nondindwa again.”

@Nkosana_Gx joked:

“I did not even recognise him because he's fully dressed.”

@HlelO93 questioned:

“What is she doing?”

@Skrrr_Skrrt said:

“He is wearing a T-shirt, definitely playing Powerball tomorrow.”

@terenceoctober shared:

“Too much going on, my head cannot process this.”

@Paballo_fela remarked:

“Some things need a full stop even in the middle of a sentence.”

@BJ_Masuku said:

"These ones are forcing things shame!"

Mzansi reacted to a video of Nadia Nakai and Toss vibing together.

Source: Instagram

Toss reveals his type amid Nadia Nakai dating rumours

In related news, Toss responded to a question on the type of woman he fancies amid rumours that he and Nadia Nakai were in a romantic relationship.

He named the woman who matches his type in a promo video shared on Thursday, 19 February 2026, by OKIO Lounge Club ahead of his performance on 20 February.

In the short promo video, Toss also spoke about his music style, his favourite dance move, his chiselled physique, and his plans for 2026 and beyond.

