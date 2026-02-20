On Thursday, 19 February 2026, OKIO Lounge Club shared a promo video of Toss ahead of his performance on 20 February

In the comments section, Nadia Nakai, who has been romantically linked to Toss following their steamy music video, responded to his comments about her

Several Instagram users commented on the age difference and chemistry between Toss and Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai responded to Toss' comments amid romance rumours.



Popular musicians Toss and Nadia Nakai stoked the flames of their rumoured romance with their latest interaction.

South African hip-hop artist Nadia Nakai and amapiano singer Toss blurred the lines between creativity and soft-launching their romance in a music video that premiered on YouTube a day before Valentine’s Day.

While Nadia Nakai and Toss have not officially addressed the steamy music video or their relationship status, their latest online interaction sparked further speculation that they might be a couple.

Toss comments on Nadia Nakai amid romance rumours

On Thursday, 19 February 2026, OKIO Lounge Club shared a promo video of Toss on its official Instagram page ahead of his performance on Friday, 20 February 2026. The post was captioned:

“A performer like no other! Catch @indabakabani LIVE at Okio this Friday!”

In the video, the interviewer asked Toss if he had a type. In his response, Toss all but confirmed he was in a relationship with the REALLY rapper.

“My type? Search for Nadia Nakai,” he responded with a smile on his face before he rose and walked out.

In the comments, Nadia Nakai responded with three yummy face emojis. See the screenshot below:

Nadia Nakai responded to Toss' comments about her.



In the short promo video, Toss also spoke about his music style, his favourite dance move, his chiselled physique, and his plans for 2026 and beyond.

“What makes my style unique is that I think I am a free soul. I do what I feel is right at that time. Whatever I feel at that time, I just do it, you know. I mean, the look is also pretty different itself. Always shirtless. I don’t know why I’m wearing a shirt right now, actually,” Toss said.

When asked about his favourite dance move, Toss spoke about the dance move he helped popularise through his hit song.

“My go-to dance move has to be Umlando. Has to be because I don’t think there’s anyone else who can do Umlando like me,” Toss explained.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Toss' comments about Nadia Nakai amid romance rumours

Apart from Nadia Nakai, several Instagram users commented on the video. While some reacted to Toss’s comments regarding Nadia Nakai, others weighed in on his smile and look in the video.

Here are some of the comments:

jay_kween01 said:

“I’m afraid you ate when you said search for Nadia Nakai 😭❤️🔥🙌”

mbaliembalz_rsa gushed:

“That smile 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

neo_rkbj said:

“We don’t know what Nadia Nakai saw in you, but it is what it is!😂”

manake_94 remarked:

“I just remembered, ‘Do you know who I'm dating?’😂”

margaretntoi gushed:

“I'm happy for them, love is beautiful 🥰🥰 when you get someone who loves you.”

larrynqaba said:

“Lol, only OKIO can make this man wear a shirt.”

theboyrowdy laughed:

“Nadia is your Mom dawg 😂😂. Ten-year age difference is wild.”

Nadia Nakai and Toss fuelled relationship rumours.



Who has Nadia Nakai dated?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously took a look at Nadia Nakai's love life.

Nadia Nakai has dated several of her fellow musicians, and all her relationships have ended amicably without drama spilling onto social media. Her last publicly known romance was with the late rapper AKA.

