A big sister surprised her little brother with tickets to see J. Cole live at FNB Stadium, and his reaction quickly went viral

The heartfelt moment showed pure excitement as he realised he would attend ‘The Fall-Off’ tour in December 2026

South Africas on social media users praised the sweet sibling bond and called it one of the most wholesome surprises online

One envelope, one big reveal, and a reaction so pure it reminded everyone why sibling surprises hit different.

The picture on the left showed a big sister showing her little brother concert tickets. Image: @moletepuleng

A young South African woman surprised her little brother with tickets to see J. Cole live. The video was posted by @moletepuleng on 18 February 2026. She wrote that she loves being a big sister and that his reaction was priceless. And it really was.

User @moletepuleng handed him the tickets and waited, and it took a second for it to sink in. Then the excitement hit, he lit up and couldn’t believe it. The moment quickly turned into pure joy as he got up to hug her before they both cried. J. Cole will end ‘The Fall-Off’ world tour in South Africa. The concert is set for 12 December 2026 at FNB Stadium. Ticket prices vary depending on the section.

Cole heads to South Africa

General Admission is priced at R2,296; while front zone standing costs around R3,444. Sections 545, 535 and upper tier are also R2,296. Section 140, section 147 and lower tier are R3,061. South Africans are already counting down and eager to attend the concert.

Social media users loved the wholesome moment. Many said they wish they had a sibling like her. Others joked that she just secured favourite sibling status for life. The video reminded people how small gestures can mean everything. Some netizens joked and said they wish they had sisters like her.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

T4di wrote:

“After that… He’ll marry your worst enemy 😭😂.”

Sedieyy.key wrote:

“They're gonna steal him; he needs someone to go to. Can I get one so I can go protect him there? 🥺”

Itsyourboirekopane🇿🇦 wrote:

“I just looked at my big brother and SIGHED. 💔”

Othman El-kindiy wrote:

“I've got 4 older sisters, there's no excuse.”

Ngwane Mshengu wrote:

“Where did you get my lady, cause Ticketmaster is only selling them from the 20th, please help.”

Tlalanem_3 wrote:

“My little brother better not see this.”

Xolee wrote:

“Not me crying cause my little brother is the one who introduced me to J. Cole's music. I would've loved to buy him the ticket so that we could go together, but sadly, he passed away a few years ago. Thanks for being a great big sis to your brother. I'm pretty sure he appreciates and loves you. ❤️😭”

Luyanda Leroy wrote:

“My mom is lucky I don't have her on my TikTok. 😭🤣 But I'm saving it and sending it to her ahhhh!”

