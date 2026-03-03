On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, Musa Khawula took to X (Twitter) and shared a video showing the cost of a hairpiece at Cindy Makhathini's new shop

This was after Cindy Makhathini launched her new hustle and unveiled the name of her new business venture, as well as an update regarding her mental health

On X, users said the product costs as much as their monthly salary, while some joked that they are not the “target market”

Cindy Makhathini announced her new hustle. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Cindy Makhathini has become the latest socialite to launch a business, and the internet is already debating the prices.

Cindy Makhathini usually trends online after sharing content flaunting her banging body on her social media accounts; now she is a topic of discussion after launching her new business.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula announced that Cindy Makhathini had launched a hair business. He shared a video of one of the wigs in stock. He shared that the Amy Bounce (Donore) 24-inch retails for nearly R10,000. The post was captioned:

“Cindy Makhathini launches her new hair line, Angels Circus. The Amy Bounce (Donore) 24-inch (below) retails for R9,610; meanwhile, Kay Yarms' failed hairline was a DM for price business.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Cindy Makhathini's wig prices

In the comments, social media users discussed the price of wigs at Cindy Makhathini’s new shop.

Here are some of the comments:

@Rae_laughs fumed:

“What are SA influencers and baddies smoking? I’m not going to work every day to pay R9k for a wig, they must just open a WhatsApp group and sell to the ‘cartel’s sneaky link GFs’ or whatever they call each other.”

@Eddwinary said:

“I’ve realised that pricing often depends on who you are 😹. When you have status or recognition, people accept higher prices. Mara, when you're unknown, you usually have to earn trust first before people are willing to pay more.”

@mrloveness remarked:

“Did you say R9.5k? That’s my salary, mos 😕 Anyway, who was running the dm for prices hairline business in 2025/2026? Giving people different prices for the same product depending on who you are 🤣😂😂”

@FPonney commented:

“I’m not her target market. I’ll get it from China Mall.”

@nicolett_nyambe questioned:

“Why is hair so expensive? 😮‍💨”

@LuckygirlWaseSA asked:

“There are people who actually pay so much for hair?”

Mzansi weighed in on the price of Cindy Makhathini's wigs. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

What to know about Cindy Makhathini's new hair business

On Monday, 2 March 2026, Cindy Makhathini took to her official Instagram account and announced that she had launched a hair business, Angel Circus. In the caption, Cindy shared a heartfelt prayer asking God for the strength to run her business and not give up midway, as she has done on previous projects. Part of the caption reads:

“Lord, please give me the courage to run this business with everything in me. I have this bad habit of starting things and not finishing them; I need all the push.”

The socialite, who lost her mother in 2025, shared that she was dealing with some mental health issues. Part of the caption reads:

“Mentally, I am not in a good space, but I hope I can just use my last energy on my business…Amen✨🤍@angels_circus”

See the photos below:

According to Angels Circus’ official Instagram account, the business is located in Johannesburg, although no physical address is given. Angels Circus has a WhatsApp business. See the screenshot below:

Cindy Makhathini announced a hair business. Image: angels_circus

Source: Instagram

Cindy Makhathini’s viral dance video fails to impress

