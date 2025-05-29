Cindy Makhathini Tango is mourning the death of her mother as announced on Instagram on Thursday 29 May 2025

She shared a touching tribute of a photo of herself and her mother and she accompanied it with a heartfelt caption

Celebrities and her Instagram followers flooded her comments with condolence messages

Cindy Makhathini mourned the passing of her mum. Image: cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

Popular social media influencer and club hostess Cindy Makhathini Tango is mourning after her mum passed away.

Cindy Makhathini mourns the loss of her mother

The controversial social media influencer, who previously opened up about her struggles, shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on Thursday, 29 May 2025. She shared a black and white photo of herself and her late mom sitting on two chairs wearing Christmas hats.

In the caption, Cindy Makhathini declared her unwavering love for her late mother and paid her last respects. The post was captioned:

“I love you, mom ulale ngoxolo sthandwa sami•😔🕊️🤍”

Her tribute can be viewed by clicking here.

Cindy Makhathini Tango didn’t share details about her mother’s passing. She also didn’t share funeral or memorial service details with her followers on Instagram.

According to a report by Kaya FM, Cindy Makhathini shared a series of Instagram Stories, paying further tribute to her late mother. In the Instagram Stories, she also expressed her pain and love for her mum.

Netizens mourn Cindy Makhathini's mom

In the comments below her post announcing her mom's passing, celebrities and her Instagram followers shared condolence messages. Numerous social media users also comforted Cindy Makhathini Tango.

Here are some of the comments:

gogo_skhotheni said:

“My condolences, babe😢May God give you strength.”

mendyjali shared:

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to you Sisi 🤍💐”

lussy_lupindo replied:

“My deepest condolences to you and your family, Cindy 🤍”

ntonto.1 responded:

“I’m so sorry, Mama 💔😭May her soul rest in peace, we love you.”

charcy_r said:

“Condolences, sis. I hope you're holding up well there 🫂♥️”

Cindy Makhathini clarifies why she was crying

In October 2024, Cindy Makhathini made headlines after she went on Instagram Live and wept uncontrollably.

The curvaceous social media influencer became a topic of discussion after she shared that she was in a romantic relationship with a famous Amapiano producer, DJ Felo Le Tee, which unfortunately ended in tears months following her revelation.

Several netizens assumed that she was crying over the Amapiano producer and DJ when she wept during her an Instagram Live session.

Makhathini dismissed speculation and made it clear that the Amapiano DJ was not the reason why she cried; it was because of the life struggles she had been facing and some family issues, which she didn't reveal.

Cindy Makhathini vows never to date industry boys

Briefly News reported that after Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee parted ways, she vowed never to date within the entertainment industry again.

The socialite and club hostess shared details about her split from DJ Felo Le Tee on social media.

Speaking in a video shared on X by a social media user, an emotional Cindy revealed why they broke up. She also vowed to never date anyone from the industry after what she went through with Felo.

