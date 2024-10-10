Social media influencer Cindy Makhathini has finally broken her silence after a video of her weeping uncontrollably

The 25-year-old influencer has also revealed the reason behind her crying during her live video on Instagram

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, weighing in on the reason behind her weeping

Cindy Makhathini on why she was crying. Image: @cindy_makhathini_tango

Source: Instagram

South African social media influencer Cindy Makhathini made headlines again after she wept uncontrollably during her Instagram LIVE a few days ago.

Why Cindy wept during her Instagram LIVE

The 25-year-old social media influencer became a hot topic after she revealed online that she was in a romantic relationship with a famous Amapiano producer, DJ Felo Le Tee, which ended in tears months after they were dating.

Recently, Makhathini shared another video explaining why she wept during her previous live video. The star made it clear that the Amapiano DJ was not the reason why she cried; it was because of the life struggle she has been facing recently and some family issues.

The video of Cindy explaining herself was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the clip:

"Cindy Makhathini addresses why she was crying on an IG live. Cindy Makhathini is quick to say that her breakdown had nothing to do with Felo Le Tee.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cindy's video

Many netizens weighed in on Cindy's explanation on social media. See some of the comments below:

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"I have to say living a life of glam is frustrating; now you have to explain why you cried on camera when no one asked you to do it."

@molebatsi_nemo said:

"We've made stupid people famous, and we are in trouble."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Who cares, we also have tears."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Somebody please check if she also cried here."

@StHonorable replied:

"She's lying. Her performance isn't sure."

@Zaddy_Bruh tweeted:

"We don't care."

Londie London dragged for admiring Tamia Mpisane's car

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Londie London showing love to Tamia Mpisane after getting her new mommy car.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star was attacked for admiring the car after the whip her ex bought her was allegedly repossessed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News