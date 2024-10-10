The South African child star Sade Giliberti is officially off the market as she recently tied the knot

The former YoTV star shared on Instagram that she married her partner, Coco Chan, in Portugal

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the TV presenter for taking her relationship to the next level

Former YoTV presenter Sade Giliberti gets married. Image: sadegiliberti

Source: Instagram

Our child star, Sade Giliberti, has decided to take her relationship to the next level.

Former YoTV star Sade Giliberti gets married in Portugal

The South African, now London-based TV presenter Sade Giliberti has made headlines once again after announcing in 2023 that her partner of eight years, Coco Chane, wanted to make her an honest woman and got engaged.

Recently, the child star happily shared on her Instagram page that she has officially tied the knot with her queer partner. The pair got married not so long ago in Portugal.

Giliberti posted pictures of their private ceremony on social media, and she captioned them:

"Still can’t believe how magical our little day turned out! We poured all our love into the personal touches and cherished moments with everyone. We wore matching blazers, because why not! Thank you to each and every person for making it out here and for making our micro-celebration so wonderful. The villa was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness. Honestly, a 12/10! Can we do it all over again?!"

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted the news about Giliberti getting married on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Sade Giliberti marries Coco Chane at The Quarteria in Portugal."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Sade Giliberti

Many netizens congratulated the star as she tied the knot. See some of the comments below:

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

@lungidosh said:

"They look so beautiful congrats."

@Thulisilenkos13 commented:

"Congratulations to them."

@Princess_Kgadi responded:

"All along I thought Sade was married."

@phaphama___ replied:

"When I see Sade Giliberti I always think of So You Think You Can Dance and YoTV, she was amazing."

@TT_Ramaubane said:

"Sade bafethu!"

