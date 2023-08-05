Sade Giliberti’s bae responded warmly to her Instagram post, where she announced that the two got engaged

The former Mzansi TV star, who has her show in the UK, shared with netizens that they are engaged after being together for more than seven years.

Netizens threw their flowers, and the couple received so much love they wished they could live in the comments section

Sade Giliberti announced that she is getting engaged to her long-time bae. Image: @sadegiliberti

Former Yo-TV presenter Sade Giliberti’s partner said she would make an honest woman out of Sade.

This is after Sade announced her engagement with her partner of eight years after they recently celebrated their eighth relationship anniversary.

Sade Giliberti announces engagement to partner on Instagram

The award-winning presenter moved to the United Kingdom in 2015 to further her career in showbiz. She is known for being a bubbly and energetic presenter on the kiddies show Yo-TV in her childhood, leaving the show in 2007. She also starred in the Mzansi version of So You Think You Can Dance and Survivor, South Africa.

The outspoken star, who recently got engaged, also proudly mentioned that she is an advocate for mental health awareness and championing the rights of the LGTBQIA+ community.

Her partner left a sweet comment on her Instagram post:

“Brb, going to make an honest woman out of Sade! Then come live in this comments section. Thank you everyone for the love.”

Catch her Instagram post here:

Mzansi celebrates Sade's engagement on Instagram

South Africans rushed to give her warm congratulations and showed her massive love.

Asandamadikane said:

“Congratulations! With all those houseplants in your house, I know you two would get a clue and be two s*xy partners for life. I love you dearly. Now it’s time to party.”

Veelima2.0 remarked:

“Whaaaaaaat! This is amazing. My heart is so happy for you, gorgeous girls. What wonderful news! Love you both madly!”

Unathibguma commented:

“Congratulations, sisi. We love us a wedding. I’ll DM you my address so the invitation goes to the right place.”

Zottyzulu celebrated.

“Whoop, whoop! We are all kinds of happy.”

Chentrudi added:

“Congratulations to you both. The best is yet to come.”

