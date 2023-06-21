YoTV child star Sade Giliberti has blasted ageists who come up to her and point out her "grown" looks

Giliberti shared a TikTok video saying that behaviour is rude and people shouldn't expect her to look like a teenager

Mzansi said Sade Giliberti's points are valid and complimented her beauty, saying she doesn't look old

Sade Giliberti is tired of people who remember her from her YoTV days calling her old.

Former 'YoTV' Child Star Sade Giliberti has fired back at people calling her old. Image: @sadegiliberti

Source: Instagram

Sade Giliberti calls out ageists

Taking to TikTok, the 38-year-old blasted random people who come to her and say she looks too old. She said she won't look like the teenager she was on YoTV forever, and people should learn to deal with that.

Sade added that she finds ageist's behaviour rude.

“Wow y'all are obsessed with age hey. You love to come up here and be like, oh my gosh, you've aged, wow you look so old. Thank you very much for being so rude. First, you don't say that to people, what's wrong with you. But also you remember me from your childhood guys, people get older, it's what we do, we grow up. I honestly don't think I look that bad for a 38-year-old who doesn't put injections in their face, who's never had any work done."

Check out the clip below

Mzansi shows support for Sade Giliberti

In the comments section, people who witnessed Sade grow up on YoTV boosted her confidence, saying she aged gracefully.

Other peeps lauded her beauty and said the only thing that changed about her looks is that she looks more mature compared to her teenage years.

@Ismail Moses said:

"You don't look old. You look awesome!"

@Lelzo5 shared:

"You still look good, Sade. I'm also 38, and I embrace my age shame."

@gugunomfundokunen posted:

"I don't think you've 'aged'. I just think you look like you."

@faeeza wrote:

"You are not old. You've just matured. Do they expect you to stay a teenager forever?"

@Nomsa Mol replied:

"Tell them. They forget we all grow. So, why should celebrities look the same forever?"

@esmarelpotgieter commented:

"You still have that signature bright face. You have iconic eyes."

@Roddarod added:

"You look good."

Psyfo celebrates his first Father's Day

Another YoTV child star that stunned Mzansi with how grown he is is Psyfo. The first time Dad's wife took to social media on 18 June to mark Psyfo's first Father's Day.

According to TimesLIVE, Amirah said Psyfo is a present dad who is always ready to help when needed. Amirah thanked the TV personality for loving their small family wholeheartedly and praised him for doing an excellent job as a father.

"We love you so much and are forever appreciative of the fantastic job you do. I’m learning so much & enjoying this journey with you, my forever person. May the almighty keep you for us always."

YoTV child star Karabo Ntsweng slammed for attending Psyfo Ngwenya’s Wife Aamirah’s lux baby shower

In other news, Briefly News reported that Karabo Ntshweng dropped everything and attended Psyfo Ngwenya's wife Aamirah's extravagant baby shower.

Taking to Twitter, Musa Khawula, an entertainment blogger, shared a glimpse of the lush baby shower by posting a photo of Karabo Ntshweng and Aamirah smiling brightly, but the caption was venomous.

