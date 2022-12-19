2022 was an eventful year full of changes even for some South African celebrities

Stars like Londie London, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu expanded their families this year and we couldn't be happier for them

Because they are not ordinary people, the celebrities announced the birth of their bundles of joy with the sweetest posts

This year saw many adorable babies being added to the Mzansi cellebville. Stars like Psyfo and Aamirah Ngwenya, the Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London and Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu all welcomed cute babies.

South African celebs including Londie London, Psyfo and Aamirah and Natasha Thahane welcomed babies in 2022. Image: @iammrcroc and @londie_london_official.

The celeb's babies' announcements differed depending on their taste, peeps like Psyfo and Aamirah posted sweet videos with one showing the former Generations star performing the Simba ritual to Andile and Tamia Mpisane's lavish posts.

1. Tamia and Andile Mpisane

The Mpisane and Mkhize families were blessed with a baby girl Miaandy Mpisane on 15 May 2022. The celebrities announced the arrival of their bundle of joy with a grand video that shut down social media.

2. Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

Natasha Thahane is keeping her baby and personal life away from social media but the Blood & Water actress welcomed her first baby with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The actress never made a formal announcement announcing her baby's birth but she shared a hot snap flaunting her snap-back body. Peeps quickly put two and two together and concluded she gave birth.

3. Blue Mbombo

Reality TV star and model Blue Mbombo welcomed her baby girl this year. The stunner went all out for her pregnancy reveal, gender reveal and baby shower.

4. Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda Thabethe broke the internet when she announced that she was expecting her first bundle of joy. The star's pregnancy got people talking as many tried to uncover her baby daddy.

At one point, controversial blogger Musa Khawula hinted that the media personality was dating a married man. However, Thabethe ignored the noise and went on to share her pregnancy journey with her fans.

She let them in on everything, including sharing parts of her birth video on Instagram to announce her baby boy Peter Junior's arrival.

5. Mbalenhle Mavimbela

The Wife star had social media users speculating that she had a bun in the oven when she announced her departure from the show.

She however kept fans guessing and speculating until she was ready to break the news. She took to her social media page to share snaps from her maternity shoot.

6.Londie London

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London broke the internet when she revealed she was pregnant on the last episode of the show. The stunner later announced she had given birth to a cute baby girl in a post on social media.

7. Psyfo and Aamirah Ngwenya

Mr and Mrs Ngwenya announced the birth of their son with heartwarming posts on their Instagram pages. The clips showed when they were still in the hospital to when they were home and settled.

The former Generations star even performed the infamous Simba ritual on the balcony of their home. Aamirah wrote:

"I don’t know how I felt about the shooting of this particular production BUT It warms my heart to see you this excited @iammrcroc congratulations, mate (I apologise if my post is negatively triggering to anyone)."

8. Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu

Actors Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu announced the arrival of their first baby on their YouTube Channel, The Ndlovus: Uncut and on Instagram. According to TimesLIVE, the couple welcomed their miracle baby in August.

9. Oros Mampofu and Bianca

Actor Oros Mampofu and Bianca welcomed an dorable baby girl this year.

According to ZAlebs, Oros Mampofu announced the arrival of his new baby with a sweet post on his Instagram. The father of two shared a glimpse of the latest addition to his family and wrote:

"You've done it again God. Welcome baby A."

10. Buhle Samuels

Kings of Joburg actress Buhle Samuels takes the crown when it comes to well concealed pregnancies. The star successfully hit her baby bump from her followers and no one suspected she was pregnant.

She announced the arrival of her baby girl in a heartwarming Twitter post. She wrote:

"WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE WITTLE ANGEL YOU ARE LOVED E.E.S.S. My heart can’t take it! I am so overjoyed! 12/12/22 will never be the same again."

11. Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi shut the internet down when she announced the birth of her baby girl, Sky after months of hiding her pregnancy.

The Have Faith star announced the birth of her baby with stunning snaps.

12. Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa

Media personality Tshepi Vundla and her man JR Bogopa welcomed their second baby together earlier this year.

The stunner announced her little girl's arrival and name with the cutest snap and caption on her Instagram page.

