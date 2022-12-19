Dr Musa and Liesl Mhombeni are the Bible when it comes to relationships, love and marriage

The celebrity couple has been sharing their adorable love story on social media and fans are taking notes

Media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini recently reacted to one of Mr and Mrs Mthombeni’s lovely posts saying she too can’t get enough of their romance

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl continue to inspire Mzansi with their marriage. The couple has kept many captivated with their loved-up posts on their social media pages.

Minnie Dlamini recently gushed over Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's love. Image: @minniedlamini and @drmusamthombeni.

Source: Instagram

Many people have expressed how they absolutely adore the sweet pair who have been regarded as one of the best celebrity couples in South Africa.

Among those inspired by Musa and Liesl are TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini who said she is inspired by their love. According to ZAlebs, the stunner is among many who reacted to Liesl's Instagram post.

The former HomeGround presenter said the couple's fairytale like marriage and love inspires her a lot. Not only that, she told them to consider writing a book based on their admirable relationship and sell it. The mother of one whose marriage to Quinton Jones collapsed this year promised to buy a copy. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Write a book! Package it! Sell it!!! Make potions I’m buying. You guys are the love story of my life."

Ayanda Ncwane and Shauwn Mkhize help KwaZulu-Natal flood victims after torrential rains swept away their homes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi celebs opened their hearts and wallets when people of KwaZulu-Natal became victims of tragic floods back in April.

Scores of families were left homeless and many lost members of their families. It's reported that more than 400 people died when the province was hit by heavy rain which caused roads, bridges, schools and many homes to collapse.

Some of the country's celebs who come from the province rolled up their sleeves and helped the flood victims who were left with nothing after the torrential rains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News