Ayanda Ncwane and Shauwn Mkhize are some of the country's celebs who helped the KwaZulu-Natal families who were affected by floods in April

These two reality TV stars and businesswomen rolled their sleeves and visited the victims who lost their homes and relatives during the torrential rains that hit the province

They posted snaps and videos of themselves donating food, blankets and money, among other things, to the victims who lost everything when their houses were swept away by floods

Mzansi celebs opened their hearts and wallets when people of KwaZulu-Natal became victims of tragic floods back in April.

Ayanda Ncwane and Shauwn Mkhize are some of the celebs who helped the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. Image: @ayandancwane, @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Scores of families were left homeless and many lost members of their families. It's reported that more than 400 people died when the province was hit by heavy rain which caused roads, bridges, schools and many homes to collapse.

Some of the country's celebs who come from the province, rolled up their sleeves and helped the flood victims who were left with nothing after the torrential rains.

Ayanda Ncwane offers assistance to rural Ndwendwe flood victims

Media personality Ayanda Ncwane stepped in and offered much-needed assistance to the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The media personality went back home to rural Ndwendwe to visit the families affected by the heavy rain.

Briefly News reported that the former The Real Housewives of Durban star donated some food, blankets and money to families who couldn't afford to bury their loved ones. She crossed rivers and walked on mud to get to some of the victims.

Ayanda took to Instagram and posted snaps and videos of herself with her team when they got their hands dirty. The star said most of the families she visited were left homeless and stranded.

Shauwn Mkhize and Royal AM bring relief to people affected by the floods

TshisaLIVE reports that flamboyant businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize, also took some time off he busy schedule to bring relief to the flood victims. She recruited her Royal AM players, employees and some of her friends when she visited the affected families.

The reality TV star also took to Instagram to share snaps and videos of herself with her team when they brought relief to the affected people. MaMkhize said the impact of the disaster was "really heartbreaking". She thanked her staff and friends for their selflessness.

Nomzamo Mbatha pens touching message after visiting KZN flood victims

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha also visited the KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The actress penned a touching message on social media and shared snaps showing the impact of the floods in the province's townships.

The stunner shared that she visited what used to be a bridge that she used when visiting her mom's house. She revealed that the homes on either side of the road were also washed away during the recent fatal heavy rain.

The Coming 2 America actress also took snaps standing on top of the debris of what was once people's homes. In the heartbreaking Instagram post, the former Isibaya star revealed that some family members from those homes are still missing.

Source: Briefly News