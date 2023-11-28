Thabiso Mokhethi opened up about how losing his job led to his divorce and loss of faith

The former Generations actor spoke to Gogo Skhotheni on The Venting Podcast about how rough life had been for him

Mzansi was heartbroken by Thabiso's story, where some admitted to relating to his ordeal

Former ‘Generations’ actor Thabiso Mokhethi revealed how losing his job on the soapie led to his divorce. Image: thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Mokhethi recently visited Gogo Skhotheni on The Venting Podcast to get some things off his chest. The former Generations star, known for his role as Samuel, revealed how his marriage suffered after he lost his job on the show.

Thabiso Mokhethi opens up about divorce

Former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi, known to fans as Samuel or Sam, vented to Gogo Skhotheni on The Venting Podcast about how he became down and out after losing his job on the beloved soapie.

In a short preview video posted by Twitter (X) user Meshack Bevhula, Thabiso revealed that he used to have it all, a great marriage and a wonderful relationship with his children, but lost them after leaving Generations:

"My wife was my best friend, my kids were my friends, we did everything together but then after the money stopped coming in, so did the love. The respect lessened and the arguments increased, and instead of growing together, my ex-wife and I were growing apart. All these things happened after leaving Generations.

The biggest thing that made me lose faith (in God) was losing my marriage because we're taught that marriage is from God. I used to believe that God was the glue that kept me and my wife together.

At the time of my divorce, I had lost my older brother, he was killed. Then it was just me because both my parents died, my older brother got murdered and the youngest died in a car accident with our mom. Then the only person who said they would never leave me left me."

The actor/ preacher touched on how the loneliness caused his depression, which, as previously revealed, led to his drug addiction.

Thabiso's darkest times led him closer to God. He recently opened up about ending his Sangoma practices for Christianity.

Mzansi shattered by Thabiso's story

Netizens are heartbroken over Thabiso's story, unable to comprehend how he's still standing tall:

marcus_moyo said:

"This life is so unpredictable hey."

Masandawana4 could relate:

"I went through the same route. Most women are in love with money instead of a man."

Mtika36101742 wrote:

"I need to stop complaining too much. The troubles faced by some people out there are putting mine to shame."

Crys_Mayere praised Thabiso:

"He's so graceful thle. God bless uSam wakwa generations man."

PhetoleTumza related:

"Sad reality that most of us are going through."

RamaMabotja wrote:

"Main reason some of us men choose to not get married."

