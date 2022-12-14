Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has blasted fake pastors and activists on his recent Twitter post

A lot of people agreed with the DJ in the comments section, adding that South Africa has many of these kinds of people

A few days ago, a pastor was called out on social media for asking people to pay R20K to see God in heaven

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Black Coffee calls out false prophets and fake activists. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The internationally renowned Dj Black Coffee caused a stir on social media after calling out fake activists and false prophets. He tweeted:

"False prophets and fake activists in Winnie Mandela outfits."

While many people believed that the DJ was just addressing one of the biggest issues in the country, others claimed that he was indirectly reacting to what Tall Azz Mo said about his ex-wife Enhle Mbali during his interview with Sol and MacG on Podcast and Chill.

MacG asked Tall Azz Mo if Enhle also supported Black Coffee during their divorce when he was being dragged on Twitter. Tall Azz Mo responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"She had a whole Winnie Mandela situation going, safe the wife sh*t going, Long walk to freedom"

People have since taken to the comments section and here are a few reactions. @Chafu_Makhafula said:

"Let the Prophets chow that money. These people are grown and have been warned many times but still abezwa. They deserve to lose all their bonuses to these prophets for a bottle of "holy water". Az'bakhalele strong."

@FmOchieng wrote:

"There are many of them, sadly people are too vulnerable to even see what is in front of their eyes."

@Muzlam41:

"Are U referring to the likes of ANC chief whip with her attire or?"

Mzansi calls out SA pastor charging R20k to see God in heaven, peeps convinced he is scamming “Get a job"

In another story, Briefly News reported that people were in disbelief after seeing how much the paster charged for his services.

A social media post claimed that Pastor MS Budeli was telling people to pay crazy money to see miracles in their lives including seeing God when they go to heaven. The pastor's services allegedly range from R20 000 for seeing God, R300K for winning an aviator game to R5 000 for debt clearance.

People cracked jokes as the post made rounds on social media. Many said the pastor was one of those fake pastors who scam people, netizens told him to go get a job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News