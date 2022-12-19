Social media users are celebrating the late media personality Kuli Roberts's 50th birthday

The chain of heartwarming tributes started when media personality Criselda Kananda shared a snap of the late star's tombstone and a heartwarming message

Criselda also revealed that the late star was planning a grand celebration on her special day

Social media is filled with heartwarming tributes to mark the late star Kuli Roberts's 50th heavenly birthday.

Social media users have shared heartwarming tributes to mark Kuli Robert's 50th heavenly birthday. Image: @kuliroberts/Instagram and Getty Images.

The star passed away earlier this year after reportedly suffering from a seizure during a shoot.

According to The Daily Sun, the chain of emotional tributes started when media personality Criselda Kananda shared an emotional post on her Instagram page. Kananda shared her late friend's tombstone and revealed that she was planning a grand celebration for her day. She wrote:

"May you keep resting my friend. You are forever missed @kuli.roberts today I would be proudly MC’ng your your 50th Birthday at @birchwoodhotel as planned for the past decade. Love ❤️ always ️️."

Peeps also celebrated their favourite celebrity's birthday with heartwarming tributes.

@thegracefullifeofgrace said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to umkhaya wam."

@gogo_masoka commented:

"Her death was loud ."

@rendani_netopt_optometrist_noted:

"Oh, it's her bday today? I'm rocking the Brazilian hair that she gave me in 2009 after so many years not wearing it. I just woke up & decided to put it on. Little did I know it's her born day... She left us unexpectedly and all we have are memories. ."

@pumlasfood added:

"Thank you for reminding us not to ever forget Kuli. Love u and her."

@asiendandani wrote:

"This year was so long it really feels like she passed on last year ."

