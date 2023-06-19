Gomora star Sannah Mcunu reportedly has seven kids and already had five of them at the age of 21

Although Mcunu can financially support her kids, she encouraged Mzansi young girls not to repeat her mistakes

Online users showed Sannah Mcunu love for raising her children well even though she was too young to take care of them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gomora star Sannah Mcunu who is widely known for her character Zodwa on the show reportedly had her first child at the age of 14.

'Gomora' star Sannah Mcunu has received sweet messages after reports claimed she was a mother of five kids at the age of 21. Image: @sanamchunu

Source: Instagram

Style You 7 reported that when Mcunu had an interview on Jozi FM, she discussed her personal life. Mcunu revealed that by the age of 21, she had already had five kids. Now in total, she has seven kids from different fathers.

The news publication said Sannah didn't encourage giving birth at a young age but begged young girls to pursue their dreams before starting a family.

Mzansi shows Sanah Mchunu support after the Jozi FM interview resurfaced

South African Classic Music shared a Facebook post revealing that Sannah fell pregnant as a teen. Peeps didn't shame the former Muvhango star but praised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi was impressed by the successful life and career Sannah built for herself despite having a huge responsibility at such a young age.

@Porcia Malebogo Lehonono said:

"She became very successful. We are very proud of her."

@Zintsikelelo Madikwa shared:

"People forget that we are born for different reasons. Congratulations to you Mbokodo. Kids are blessings."

@Maria Tseleng posted:

"I love her so much and love her seven children. You must have more, sweetheart. We won't judge you."

@Nosandla Phithi replied:

"I love you, Mzozozo. Kids mean a lot in our lives, and uyi hard worker for ukuzikhulisela bona."

@Kagiso Leso commented:

"Having kids doesn't mean your life is over. Kids are a blessing."

@Prince Junior Lebitsi also said:

"At least she can feed them. I mean, she's independent. It's a shame to those who bring many kids to this cruel world and fail to give them bread."

@Bazo Mbanjwa added:

"I salute her. She is proof that women can do everything it takes to raise their children. Different fathers or not, she managed to be a nurturing mother to them."

Sannah Mcunu's life with her seven kids

Sannah's life with her kids wasn't as rosy as many people who commented on South African Classic Music's post thought. According to Sunday World, when Mcunu left her abusive marriage, she had to leave her kids with her ex-hubby because she didn't have money to feed them.

Sannah reportedly moved in with her sister after suffering emotional and physical abuse in her marriage. Despite finding it hard to make her life work after the divorce, she fought hard to be the award-winning actress she is today.

DJ Zinhle fires back at Twitter trolls after being dragged over her sweet Father’s Day tribute to AKA

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle had had enough of the social media backlash over her family.

The star charted Twitter trends when online trolls attacked her for her Father's Day Tribute to her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News