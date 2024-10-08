Cindy Makhathini broke down during an Instagram LIVE, revealing she is going through a rough patch in her life

The video, which went viral, showed Cindy expressing her struggles despite appearing okay in public

SA reacted with mixed comments, with some urging her to seek help while others accused her of clout chasing, reflecting on the toll of a fast-paced lifestyle

Socialite and club hostess Cindy Makhathini broke down during an Instagram LIVE. The controversial star shared that she was going through a rough patch.

Cindy Makhathini opens up about her struggles

Cindy Makhathini recently sparked concern among her followers when she broke down on social media. The popular club hostess failed to control her tears as she opened up about going through a rough patch in her life.

The now-viral video was shared on the social media platform X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. In the video, Cindy, who seemed to be on the phone with an unidentified man, said she pretends to be okay in public but is going through a lot. The post read:

"Cindy Makhathini breaks down as she reveals that she's currently going through a lot."

Mzansi reacts to Cindy Makhathini's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the socialite's video. Some said she needed help, while others accused her of chasing clout.

@IamEmmanie_H said:

"What's going on? Ikuku aysasebenzi? Or is BBL leaking?"

@DMN4ever commented:

"I think ladies should find another way of income because this thing of being slay queens & being Jollofinas is costing their life. .big time!!!!!🚮"

@10GEE_Khumi wrote:

"Guys, honestly speaking- the fast life gets tiring at some point. Especially a life that you live and doesn’t bring any form of stability, it gets to you. No child, no partner, no career. Just bbl vibes nje 😖"

@Cmphiwe_Inkosi said:

"We don't talk much about how we collect bad souls for sleeping with different souls every now and then... This thing is serious bafwethu, spiritual bondage is a real thing and you will see flames as time goes on. You completely lose yourself and go through depression."

Cindy Makhathini vows never to date industry boys

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cindy Makhathini and DJ Felo Le Tee have parted ways after dating for months. The socialite and club hostess shared the details about their split on social media.

Another celebrity relationship has bitten the dust again. Cindy Makhathing shocked Mzansi when she announced that she had ended things with DJ Felo Le Tee after months of dating.

