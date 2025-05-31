A woman who spoke at her sister’s wedding made everyone cry as she remembered the beautiful life they had

She celebrated her sibling’s new life while cherishing the old one that grew their relationship

Social media users were moved by her speech and praised their strong sisterhood in the comments section

A woman was the highlight of her big sister’s wedding as she penned down the most beautiful speech.

The world was touched by one woman's wedding speech at her big sister's wedding. Image: @elifxkilic



She left the guests and the 51.5 million TikTok viewers in tears with her kind words and impeccable storytelling.

Woman pens down emotional wedding speech for sister

A Canadian woman, Elif, shared some of the footage from the wedding of her dreams. She saved the best for last and uploaded her little sister’s emotional speech.

Ayse Kilic, the younger sister went down memory lane and shared the lovely bond the siblings had and just how much she looked up to her. Their memories continued to live in her heart, and she translated them on paper as she read her speech.

Kilic celebrated her sister’s new chapter while cherishing the beautiful moments they shared. She also reminded the groom of how lucky he was to marry Elif:

“I hope you have as much fun growing old with her as I did growing up with her.”

The speech made many guests in the reception area tear up. The message touched over 51 million people online after Elif shared the clip on TikTok two months ago.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People touched by wedding speech

Social media users could barely keep it together after listening to the beautiful speech and shared their reactions:

A wedding speech touched 51.5 million people around the world. Image: @elifxkilic



@Edith said:

“Girls who have sisters are the luckiest girls in the world.”

@my name is nicole. confessed:

“I would cancel the whole wedding and go back home with my sister.”

@Mukillteo 𖣂wrote:

“Emotional intelligence is such a beautiful thing.”

@snail pointed out:

“You captured sisterhood so well in your words, this is so beautiful.”

@helovesboricuas commented:

“As an only child, there’s this fat lump in my throat.”

@m wrote:

“She said this so elegantly while she kept her composure from crying. This was beautiful, OMG.”

@sᴜɪ ɢᴇɴᴇʀɪs was pleased:

“Finally, a wedding speech that did not require roasting the bride or groom but was so heartfelt that I watched the whole thing with tears in my eyes.”

@hotfunnysexygirl123 confessed:

“ As an older sister, I cannot stop crying.”

@jose.es pointed out:

“She didn’t just make the whole room cry, she just made the whole world cry.”

@Sasha Wagner announced:

“Ladies and gentlemen this is how a wedding speech is supposed to be made.”

