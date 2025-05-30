Rihanna wowed fans with steamy Instagram pictures in a two-piece set while playfully trying to hide the baby bump during a Savage X Fenty shoot

The singer and business mogul confirmed her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala, once again setting social media abuzz

Rihanna has consistently turned heads during all three pregnancies, from her 2022 debut to her Super Bowl and Met Gala reveals, redefining maternity fashion

Our girl Rihanna is pregnant and getting it! The star set social media on fire when she shared pictures wearing a revealing two-piece set. The soon-to-be mother of three joked that she was intentionally hiding her bump.

Pregnant Rihanna posted saucy pictures on her page. Image: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Rihanna shows some skin in hot photoshoot

Rihanna is not letting her baby bump stop her from stepping on necks on social media. The singer and business mogul who nearly broke the internet when she officially revealed that she was expecting her third baby with rapper A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala has set timelines on fire with more pregnancy pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 30 May 2025, the Diamonds singer shared nine steamy pictures while introducing her new products. In the caption, Rihanna joked that she was trying to hide her growing belly in the pictures. The caption read:

"It’s me playing, “hide the baby bump”, the whole shoot! Boutta be a cheeky summer ☀️🍑New mosaic floral lace @savagexfenty just dropped!"

Fans can't get enough of Rihanna's look

Rihanna's pictures left many drooling. Fans admitted that the award-winning singer still looked hot, despite carrying her third baby.

@good.homegirl said:

"And the body stay bodying, even if it’s growing another body 💅🏾"

@rudeboyxfenty said:

"Omg, why you gotta go on that ?? You crashing the internet with this one showing dem haters you the baddest & born a baddie ❤️❤️😩😩 like you never fail at anything that you do ❤️❤️"

@illestmother added:

"This is making it to the top 10 savage shoots."

@wisegalriri said:

"My phone is overheating now 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

ryannavyri wrote:

"Only you can melt ice 🧊 like dat ❤️‍🔥🥵"

Fans reacted to singer Rihanna's hot pictures. Image: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

3 times Rihanna turned heads with her pregnancies

Rihanna has made pregnancy look easy, from her stylish looks in all three pregnancies, to the body goals she has served during and after pregnancy. The star nearly broke the internet when she announced her first pregnancy in February 2022.

She made headlines as she ignored style critics and continued rocking her daring outfits. Rihanna's second pregnancy was also historic as she announced she was expecting her second baby during her historic Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Fast forward to about a year later, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the Met Gala; talk about consistency.

