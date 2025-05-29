Uncle Waffles broke the internet with a sizzling photoshoot inspired by Melyssa Ford, showing off skin and sparking massive social media buzz

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, with some accusing her of using her body to stay relevant while others defended her bold expression

SA celebs, including Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle, also faced criticism for provocative dressing, as fans call for modesty and class from female celebrities

Shuu! Uncle Waffles knows how to turn up the heat on social media. The award-winning star left Mzansi men drooling with her recent hot picture.

Uncle Waffles serves body in saucy picture

Uncle Waffles' creativity is on another level. The star set timelines on fire when she showed off too much skin in a photoshoot that has gone viral on social media.

The Tanzania hitmaker's hot picture was reshared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Musa Khawula. The controversial blogger noted that Uncle Waffles' sizzling photoshoot was inspired by Melyssa Ford. The caption read:

"Uncle Waffles in a new photograph inspired by Melyssa Ford."

Fans react to Uncle Waffles' hot photoshoot

Social media users had much to say about the star's saucy picture. Many dragged her for showing her body on social media, while others said the award-winning star was trying to revive her career by sharing explicit pictures.

@Atang_Atang21 said:

"Why do female artists feel the need to expose their bodies like this?"

@NgwanaMzansi commented:

"Because there's no talent. If she were talented, she would be selling her music, not explicit pictures."

@visse_ss wrote:

"Looking for a comeback using her body."

@SisonkeViti commented:

"Next year, we will get a link to her OnlyFans."

@luc_farelIT said:

"Is that what people call a black, successful, self-made entrepreneur?"

@ModumoThob67253 added:

"What’s the need for such a photoshop? You’re a DJ, not a sex worker."

@mpho_pitsi_za wrote:

"Why are these women always under-dressed?"

@Zeal36744130 added:

"Bring back inhloni....bring back shame....bring back class."

2 SA celebs called out for provocative dressing

Several South African celebrities have been called out for their provocative outfits. Fans have argued that the celebs need to start dressing modestly on social media.

Nadia Nakai recently had to put trolls in their places after being dragged for always showing her body on social media. Although the rapper said she will continue dressing how she wants, fans still maintain that her outfits were too revealing.

DJ Zinhle also caught strays when she rocked an outfit that exposed her underwear. Fans said she needs to start dressing her age and acting like a married woman.

Denise Zimba nearly breaks the internet with her curves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Denise Zimba was a sight for sore eyes when she flaunted her luscious curves and nearly broke the internet.

Former V Entertainment presenter, Denise Zimba, sure knows how to get social media talking, and when she's not filling us in on her highly publicised divorce, she's topping trends with her looks.

