Singer Naledi Aphiwe has shared that she misses her mother after scooping two Metro FM Awards a week ago

The radio station has confirmed that Aphiwe is the youngest singer to win the awards

South Africans recently congratulated the content creator and songstress on her latest milestone

Naledi Aphiwe remembers mom after winning her Metro FM Awards.

Source: Getty Images

Talented singer and TikToker Naledi Aphiwe recently reflected on winning 2 Metro FM Awards.

The popular songstress, who recently became Metro FM's youngest winner, opens up about her family and her childhood.

The singer recently shared with Drum Magazine that she wished her late mother was around to witness her winning the awards.

Aphiwe, who is being raised by her father, reportedly lost her mother in her early teen years.

She adds: "Both of my parents gave us the best of music, but the best singer was my mom. I wish my mom were here."

The 18-year-old also believes that her late mom is watching over her and is with her daily.

Entertainment channel Urban Lifestyle recently shared videos of Naledi winning her awards.

The singer also took to her TikTok account to thank her fans and followers for supporting her through her journey.

South Africans congratulate the singer

@miss_zakwa said:

"Oh, baby Naledi won. I like seeing this kid winning because baningi kanjani abantu abangayfuni lengane"(they don't want to see this child win).

Anele said:

"Please change your bio to “award winning artist", thank you."

Inkguru_za wrote:

"Naledi's future is well preserved by God. She is still going far. I love it for her, keep making us proud young African queen."

kidhasgold003 bw said:

"You, and Mawelele saved my nights. I love you guys. I'm waiting for more hits, your voice is a healer."

Ms____H replied:

"When is your turn to shine even baskets holds water for you. Well-deserved indeed."

CEOofMyLiFE said:

"Naledi is not your normal singer or celebrity. She is replacing Bonang and Somizi. Every industry needs a new leader. Mark my word and if you know you know."

Smankiey replied:

"Congratulations to the incredibly talented Naledi Aphiwe on winning a Metro Award! Your hard work, passion, and authenticity continue to inspire so many of us. You truly deserve this moment—more wins."

Amahle replied:

"Congratulations Naledi, but as abalaleli (listeners) we knew you won because you and mawelele gave us the best entertainment in music."

Othandwayo Baleni wrote:

"Romeo and Juliet is my favourite song in Africa."

Ms____H replied:

"When is your turn to shine even baskets holds water for you. Well-deserved indeed, you deserve it."

Naledi Aphiwe remembers her mom after scooping her Metro FM Awards. Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe finally breaks the silence following murder allegations and a performance disaster

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced.

The singer was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concert-goers but she was also accused of murdering her mom.

Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity.

