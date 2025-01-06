Naledi Aphiwe Finally Breaks Silence Following Murder Allegations and Performance Disaster
- Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced recently
- The singer was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concert-goers but she was also accused of murdering her mom
- Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity
It seems Naledi Aphiwe is ready to face the world after being caught in scandal after scandal.
Naledi Aphiwe speaks out
2025 kicked off on a sour note for Naledi Aphiwe, but it's clear that the young singer won't take the humiliation lying down.
She faced a social media storm after she was kicked off stage by rowdy concert-goers for allegedly cutting off another artist's set, even having beer bottles hurled at her.
Not only that, but in light of her feud with MaWhoo's sister, the singer was accused of sacrificing her late mother for fame, and Naledi is finally ready to break her silence.
She posted a new photo set with an inspiring message about the fearless woman she is becoming:
"I love this stronger version of me. Like, I don’t know this brave woman I’ve just become."
Mzansi shows love to Naledi Aphiwe
Supporters comforted Naledi and hope she bounces back from this setback:
nocxymabika said:
"We love you, baby; we understand what happens on stage. It's not your fault."
mbongi_timm wrote:
"Let me tell you this, all the people who are tarnishing your name will never win the battle. They are helping you fly higher and higher, I wish you all the best for 2025."
khosifuze showed love to Naledi:
"Take care of yourself, nana. We love you."
thabi_rengane posted:
"They can never make me hate you."
tia_duu commented:
"You are still young and this is part of your journey, babe, don’t lose focus on what you want."
Moshe Ndiki shows love to his family
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za