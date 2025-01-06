Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced recently

The singer was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concert-goers but she was also accused of murdering her mom

Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity

Naledi Aphiwe says she admires her strength despite the negativity. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

It seems Naledi Aphiwe is ready to face the world after being caught in scandal after scandal.

Naledi Aphiwe speaks out

2025 kicked off on a sour note for Naledi Aphiwe, but it's clear that the young singer won't take the humiliation lying down.

She faced a social media storm after she was kicked off stage by rowdy concert-goers for allegedly cutting off another artist's set, even having beer bottles hurled at her.

Not only that, but in light of her feud with MaWhoo's sister, the singer was accused of sacrificing her late mother for fame, and Naledi is finally ready to break her silence.

She posted a new photo set with an inspiring message about the fearless woman she is becoming:

"I love this stronger version of me. Like, I don’t know this brave woman I’ve just become."

Mzansi shows love to Naledi Aphiwe

Supporters comforted Naledi and hope she bounces back from this setback:

nocxymabika said:

"We love you, baby; we understand what happens on stage. It's not your fault."

mbongi_timm wrote:

"Let me tell you this, all the people who are tarnishing your name will never win the battle. They are helping you fly higher and higher, I wish you all the best for 2025."

khosifuze showed love to Naledi:

"Take care of yourself, nana. We love you."

thabi_rengane posted:

"They can never make me hate you."

tia_duu commented:

"You are still young and this is part of your journey, babe, don’t lose focus on what you want."

