Naledi Aphiwe is catching heat online after the damning claims made by MaWhoo's sister

In a startling voice note, Amahle accused the singer of sacrificing her late mother for fame and a chance to work with Chris Brown

South Africans are shocked by the Amahle's claims and defended Naledi against the bullying

MaWhoo’s sister claims Naledi Aphiwe killed her mother to be famous. Images: naledi_aphiwe_, mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

It was a cold day on social media after MaWhoo's sister accused Naledi Aphiwe of sacrificing her mother for fame.

What did MaWhoo's sister say to Naledi Aphiwe?

As Naledi Aphiwe's light continues to shine brighter since her collaboration with Chris Brown, it appears it has also attracted some haters.

The singer is at the centre of some controversy after her feud with MaWhoo's sister erupted, who recently made some damning allegations against the singer.

In a voice note shared by Musa Khawula, Amahle accused Naledi of sacrificing her late mother for fame and the opportunity to work with Chris Brown, even mocking her that her plan did not work as well as she had hoped:

"You sacrificed your mom, but you're still at the same place. Even the big artists you wanted to work with ran from you because you're a murderer. You killed your mother so you could trend and be famous and work with Chris Brown; what has that done for you? Nothing. You have nothing."

This comes months after Naledi vowed to fix her mom's grave after receiving her royalties from Breezy:

Here's what Mzansi said about MaWhoo's sister's voice note

Netizens are in disbelief at Amahle's vile comments, convinced she's jealous of Naledi. This comes after MaWhoo fired their other sister, Noxolo, as her manager.

Mandz_2 said:

"Imagine missing your late mother every day then comes a jealous girl who says you killed her just because they didn't get a picture with Chris Brown."

real_bohlale wrote:

"MaWhoo’s sisters are becoming a problem."

ThuliSaul_ posted:

"Yoh! No wonder our artists are not doing well; their managers are busy with silly things."

mnm_meya trolled:

"And what does she have other than being MaWhoo's sister?"

