Nonku Williams' boyfriend recently splurged on her in a major way by buying her a luxury vehicle

Lungani Rammaledi couldn't contain his excitement as he presented his partner with the stunning new car, and the look on her face was priceless

Fans and peers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, admiring the princess treatment that Nonku was receiving

Nonku Williams' boyfriend bought her a car. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is the proud owner of another luxury vehicle after her loving partner, Lungani Rammaledi, surprised her.

On 28 February 2026, the former reality TV star posted a video of herself arriving at her boyfriend's house in a Mercedes-Benz, where she was met with a gorgeous bouquet and a warm welcome from him and his daughter. But that wasn't all.

Standing in front of the garage, the door soon slid open to reveal a sleek, white BMW and balloons, parked perfectly inside the centre of the frame.

The moment the luxury vehicle came into view, Nonku’s composure was immediately replaced by a look of pure, unadulterated shock, as Lungani proudly led her toward her new ride, giving her a brief tour.

For a woman who has often had to be her own pillar of strength, the sight of a partner going to such lengths to secure her happiness left her visibly moved and, as she later admitted, completely speechless.

"Speechless. Just grateful for you and this amazing gift. #lookatGod."

The video comes on the heels of Nonku's public clash with her former friend Beverly Steyn, who accused her of owing her money.

That, coupled with the resurgence of her feud with Slee Ndlovu, Nonku had found herself at the centre of a social media storm, with her personal life once again being dissected by the court of public opinion. However, the reality star has chosen to rise above the noise by leaning into her lover girl era.

Nonku Williams' boyfriend, Lungani Rammaledi, gifted her a lavish BMW. Image: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Having moved on from her tumultuous relationships, fans are convinced that Rammaledi, despite only being together for less than a year, may be "the one" Nonku has been waiting for.

One follower, Londy Precious Ndwandwe, even responded, "Be My Wife = BMW. Congrats, my love, this is amazing," indicating that many supporters see this extravagant gift as the big step before a potential engagement.

Watch Nonku Williams' video below.

Social media reacts to Nonku Williams' video

Fans and peers congratulated Nonku on her new wheels and admired her picture-perfect relationship. Read their comments below.

Reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo said:

"I am genuinely happy for you, my friend. It's beautiful to watch."

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson wrote:

"Congratulations, love it for you."

king_shota1 reacted:

"I don’t care who says what, Nonku is loved."

lujimalgas cheered:

"Hallelujah! We've got our real brother-in-law here."

senzekilem said:

"God kept you hidden so you could be found by someone deserving. He's a blessed man. Congrats, Nonku."

brendmo01 joked:

"Where do you find the men who buy you cars? They're nothing compared to the ones we attract."

cornelia8217 wrote:

"Wow, congrats, Nonki Nonks. May God bless this union. This is the love you deserve, my girl."

keituwethu posted:

"May this relationship prosper and shame the devil. It's so monitored."

Nonku Williams and Lungani Rammaledi celebrate Valentine's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams and her boyfriend Lungani Rammaledi's Valentine's Day messages.

The couple poured their hearts out in touching letters, expressing their love for one another, and instantly pulled at fans' heartstrings.

