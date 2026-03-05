Tyla opened up about what she would have pursued had her music career not worked out

During an interview, the singer revealed that music had always been her passion, but had it failed to prosper, she always had something else to fall back on

Online users were impressed to learn that the pop star had a good head on her shoulders and solid plans for her future

Tyla opened up about the career she would have pursued had music never worked out. Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Before she became a global sensation with her record-breaking hits, South African pop star Tyla had a plan in place just in case the spotlight never found her.

During a recent candid interview at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on 28 February 2026, the Water singer revealed that while music has always been her primary passion, she was never one to leave her future to chance.

She shared that mining engineering was the path she intended to pursue had her musical dreams not materialised.

"I've always wanted to be a musician. With mining engineering, you know how African parents want you to become a doctor, lawyer and all these things, which is amazing, but it was always my plan B."

Tyla admitted that the high salary in mining engineering was a major draw when she was considering her career options. However, she couldn't help but laugh at the thought of herself in that environment, jokingly telling the reporter, "I'm not trying to be in the mines! Imagine me in the mines!"

At the ceremony, she was awarded the Outstanding International Song award for her 2025 single, Is It.

Years before her music career took off, the singer was a staunch academic, often receiving praise for being one of the top performers in her school.

Now, with a successful career and two Grammy Awards in her name, her story is a testament to the power of following your heart while keeping your feet firmly on the ground.

Watch Tyla's video below.

Fans react to Tyla's plan B

Supporters were impressed that Tyla had a strong academic foundation. Read some of their comments below.

mbali_ndlela said:

"Tyla is intelligent, has visual art talent, is an amazing musician, etc. She was destined to be a success."

Burnerburnerac5 argued:

"And that's for anyone who keeps calling her an industry plant cause y'all keep playing like academically she isn't that girl. If she decided to pull a Bridgit Mendler, then what?"

Lush_Beauty1 hyped Tyla up:

"Tyla is exactly who she thinks she is."

Fans said Tyla was a classic "beauty with brains." Image: tyla

soutafrikan was impressed:

"Talent with brains."

ungodlykristy joked:

"She’s too pretty to be working in the fields."

madiegabusi said:

"I want her to still get that degree. All the BTS members got their MBAs, Megan S got a nursing degree while topping the charts. Get that degree, Tyla."

