On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Tyla edged out Davido and Burna Boy again to win another top American award

On Wednesday, 25 February 2026, a fan page celebrated her win and reignited debates around Tyla's identity

Some fans celebrated the irony tied to past criticism about her identity, while critics argued the term is historical and not used in the same way today

Tyla beat Davido and Burna Boy to win another award. Image: Gareth Cattermole, Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Grammy Award-winning South African songstress Tyla has beaten Nigerian musicians Davido and Burna Boy once again to win another award.

Weeks after beating Davido and Burna Boy to win her second Grammy Award, Tyla won the 2026 NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding International Song category for one of her 2025 outstanding releases, Is It, via Epic Records.

Tyla was announced the winner of the 2026 NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding International Song category on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. The win was announced on Tuesday night as part of a group of non-televised accolades, in the run-up to this Saturday’s (28 February) televised 57th NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

Tyla beat In Our Sight by Skip Marley (Def Jam Recordings); Love by Burna Boy (Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records); With You by Davido featuring Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK); and You4Me by Tiwa Savage (Everything Savage/EMPIRE) to win her first-ever NAACP Image Award.

After Tyla won the NAACP Image Award, one of her fan pages on X (Twitter) celebrated the win using her identity, which was previously a point of contention. The post was captioned:

“Y'all would NEVER believe what the "C" in "NAACP" stand for 🤣”

See the post below:

Peeps react after Tyla wins NAACP

In the comments, fans celebrated Tyla’s first-ever NAACP Award. Several netizens threw shade at Americans who had criticised Tyla for saying that she was coloured. Tyla’s critics crashed out and weighed in on the tweet.

Here are some of the comments:

@CJ_KIRIN recounted:

“You didn't know? I always brought these awards up whenever there was a discourse surrounding her race and why they didn't boycott them! 😂”

@opinionated_hoe said:

“The jokes write themselves sana! A whole noise was made about Tyla calling herself coloured, yet it is a very high honour to receive an award from an organisation that openly endorses the term ‘coloured people’!”

@simmich29 argued:

“I love Tyla, and she definitely deserves this award, but let’s not try to erase African American history. The NAACP was founded in 1909 when African Americans were still identified as colored people, hence the “CP”. So yeah, this isn’t the gotcha you think it is.”

@VictoriiaHannah criticised:

“The name is derived from the 'historical' term that was ONCE common in the U.S. Out of respect for the history of the organisation, the name has not been changed; however, the term itself is no longer commonly used for black people in this context. Why is that so hard for you to understand? @Tyllaaaaaaa, why do your fans find this name funny?”

Fans celebrated after Tyla edged Davido and Burna Boy to win another award. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

