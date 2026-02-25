Boo'd Up singer Ella Mai has been announced as the next international act to grace South African soil

Serving as her very first performance in Mzansi, organisers promise a soul-stirring experience and unforgettable moments

With tickets already up for purchase, fans have been spoiled for choice with the number of international music stars that have performed in the country in the past year

Ella Mai has been confirmed to perform in South Africa. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

In a massive win for R&B lovers and the local concert scene, Grammy Award-winning star Ella Mai is scheduled to perform for the very first time in South Africa.

As part of the three-day Konka Kulture Weekend, the Boo'd Up singer will perform at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, 25 April 2026, before heading to Cape Town for a second show at Grandwest on Sunday, 26 April.

Fresh off the release of her latest album, Do You Still Love Me?, the British R&B star is giving local fans their first chance to see her live and hear her new songs.

Her shows are presented by Vertex Events, which reaffirmed its commitment to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences and bringing world-class entertainment to South Africa.

"As an events company that aims to cater to various crowds, we are excited to host another elite R&B artist in our country. We look forward to creating once-in-a-lifetime live music experiences," said the Head of Events, Zizile Mtshali.

British R&B singer Ella Mai is set to perform in South Africa for the very first time. Image: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Famous for her breakout song Boo'd Up (2018), the star's meteoric rise has seen her delivering consistent hits and working with heavyweights such as Usher and Chris Brown.

She will be joined on stage by several local hitmakers, including Sjava, Nasty C and Zee Nxumalo, with tickets priced between R790 and R1,300.

In recent months, Mzansi has been the proud host of several international stars, including Travis Scott and singer Chris Brown, and as fans get their vocals ready, the arrival of Ella Mai signals that the golden era of South African concerts is far from over.

See the official poster for Ella Mai's concert below.

South Africans react to Ella Mai's concert

Mzansi is ready to risk it all for a chance to watch Ella Mai live. Read some of the hilarious reactions below.

MaDhlomo_ joked:

"Ella Mai is coming to South Africa? My mom will find the house empty."

apphhiiwwee said:

"Ella Mai coming to South Africa was not on my 2026 bingo card, but we will be there!"

Smoky1_M announced:

"I HAVE 2 KIDNEYS AVAILABLE!'

LethaboMaluke24 sang:

"Ella Mai is coming to South Africa? Hey ndithi BIDDY DA DOO, BOO'D UP!"

ButterSunshine4 reacted:

"Ella Mai is ALSO coming to South Africa. Guys, who's telling these people we can afford?"

