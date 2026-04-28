Fans were scratching their heads in confusion after finding out what Nasty C's long-term girlfriend's real name is

During a recent interview, Sammie Heavens confirmed her government name and ended the speculation of her ethnicity

Her revelations drew vibrant reactions across social media, as fans scrambled to connect her real identity with the Sammie Heavens persona they had followed for years

Nasty C’s girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, broke the internet after confirming her real name. Images: sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

The internet was left in a state of collective shock after Sammie Heavens, the long-term partner and baby mama of award-winning rapper Nasty C, finally pulled back the curtain on something many followers thought they knew all along: her government name.

During a candid recent interview on Mommy Diaries by Pasi Koetle on 26 April 2026, the stylish influencer and musician officially confirmed her government name, effectively ending years of intense social media speculation regarding her heritage and ethnicity. Even Koetle was stunned and hilariously asked, "Since when? Since you were born?"

"My government name is Samkelisilwe Zulu."

Also a poetess, budding rapper, and hair content creator, she has successfully stepped out of the shadow of being just a famous rapper's girlfriend and curated a space where her creativity takes centre stage.

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While she professionally goes by Sammie Heavens, a name many assumed was her legal name or a reflection of her mixed-race heritage, her real name is actually Samkelisilwe Zulu. The name Sammie is derived from Samkelisilwe, while Heavens is the English translation for Zulu or iZulu.

For years, her partner's fans, and even some of his critics, had engaged in heated debates over her ethnicity, with some convinced she wasn't South African due to her fair complexion, eclectic fashion sense and distinctive eye shape, despite often speaking isiZulu on her social media pages.

The news finally put to rest the long-standing debate regarding her heritage, confirming her Zulu roots and South African ethnicity once and for all.

Much like her rapper boyfriend, she, too, is a Zulu girl with some power, and the reveal has bridged the gap between her high-fashion aesthetic and her deep-seated local roots.

Watch Sammie Heavens' video below.

Social media reacts to Sammie Heavens' name

While a large number of fans raved over Sammie Heavens' striking beauty, the jokes were flying as it finally sank in that the artist wasn't who many fans thought at all. Read some of the comments below.

duma_noluthando said:

"I've always thought she was coloured."

RealSihleIV laughed:

"You thought the Heavens was her real last name?"

kdm.0_0 was confused:

"Wait, I thought she was mixed race."

him_wuye reacted:

"I thought she was Chinese."

asikamlotha7324 admitted:

"All along I thought she was a coloured and that Heavens was her real surname."

Fans admitted that they thought Sammie Heavens was her real name, and that she was mixed race. Image: sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku shows off his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Mpumelelo Mseleku's wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

While their husband gushed over their bond, fans online speculated that their sisterly love was just for the cameras.

Source: Briefly News