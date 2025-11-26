Slikour OnLife announced Sammie's new single on Instagram, building anticipation for her latest release

Nasty C' longtime partner and mother of his child, Sammie Heavens, is set to drop her new single Not So Big On Romance this week, as revealed in an Instagram post by Slikour OnLife.

Now a musician, Sammie is seemingly becoming even more like Nasty C, as some fans previously mistook her for him.

The announcement positions the track as a continuation of Heavens' steady rise, adding to her discography amid her personal milestones as a parent and partner. Known for her soulful R&B-infused sound, Heavens has kept a low profile since welcoming her son Oliver in 2023, focusing on family while quietly building her music presence.

The caption read, in part:

"With each drop, she continues to expand her catalog, positioning herself among emerging voices shaping the current scene."

Sammie Heavens' musical come up

Heavens started her music career by releasing her debut EP, July, in July 2022, after gaining a following by sharing her poetry on TikTok. She had been writing poetry since high school but was initially hesitant to share her work publicly.

She gained significant attention by posting videos of herself reciting her poetry on TikTok. The positive response and demand from her followers encouraged her to turn her poetry into music.

Heavens transitioned into a musician, specifically a rapper, with support and inspiration from Nasty C. She has noted that Nasty C pushed her to be "unapologetic" about pursuing music.

Since her debut, she has continued to release singles and build her presence in the music industry.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens enduring relationship

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens started dating when they were in high school, around the time he was 15 and she was 14 years old. They have been in a relationship since they were teenagers. He mentioned at one point that he kept the relationship private at the beginning to avoid distracting her while she was in her final year of high school.

Nasty C's Ivyson Tour 2025

Nasty C, who announced his 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour, is on his Ivyson Tour 2025, which is taking place across Africa, with the final show scheduled for December 16th in Durban. The tour includes multiple stops and features performances from Nasty C along with special guests, surprise acts, and other top local talent.

The tour, which is Nasty C's biggest Ivyson Tour ever, includes 17 stops in 11 countries.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have dated since high school. Image: Sammie Heavens

Source: Instagram

Africa welcomes Nasty C

As his Ivyson Tour 2025 unfolds, Nasty C is making many a stop across the continent and it is being revealed just how much he is loved in far away countries. Briefly News previously reported that the South African star received a hero's welcome when he made a stop in Sierra Leone.

