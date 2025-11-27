South African actress Brenda Ngxoli has revealed how she prepared for portraying the late Brenda Fassie

Ngxoli was announced as the lead actress in the film Vulindlela , an upcoming SABC1 documentary series

The star received love from her social media fans, who congratulated her, with many saying they cannot wait to witness Ngxoli back in action

Brenda Ngxoli will play Brenda Fassie in the new 'Vulindlela' docu-series.

South African actress Brenda Ngxoli prepared very vigorously for her upcoming role as the late legendary singer Brenda Fassie.

The star took to social media to share her routine and how she prepared for 13 months before she started shooting.

Brenda on preparing for Fassie docu-series

It's not easy slipping into the Weekend Special hitmaker's shoes, and Brenda Ngxoli found that out the hard way.

The star got candid about her preparation routine, which took more than a year to perfect and to get in the zone. The proud mommy said she had to do the most while being a mother to her daughter, Sky Ngxoli.

"It took me 13 months to prepare for this role. From gym to weight loss drips to personal trainers to Mediterranean diets. You name it. Whilst breastfeeding my darling @sky_ngxoli. Dance and movement classes to voice coaches. All in faith that one day I shall be able to portray Brenda Nokuzola Fassie," she proudly stated.

The former The Queen star will play the lead role in the upcoming SABC1 documentary series, Vulindlela.

Announcing her role, Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, sharing that Ngxoli has scored the role of the late singer.

"Brenda Ngxoli plays Brenda Fassie. The incomparable Ngxoli takes on the role of the iconic entertainer in Vulindlela, a four-part documentary series. The docu-series charts Brenda Fassie’s extraordinary rise from obscurity to South African music royalty. After hitting rock bottom, Brenda was written off by the industry. She defied expectations and reinvented herself through the iconic album Vulindlela. Ngxoli Plays Brenda in dramatisation scenes in the documentary. Premieres Saturday, 15 November 2025 at 8 pm on SABC1," said Mphela.

Brenda Ngxoli will star in the 'Vulindlela' docu-series.

How SA reacted to Ngxoli's post

Mzansi believes in Brenda Ngxoli, and they are confident that she will nail her role.

cooking_with_noli stated:

"Brenda played by Brenda...very fitting!"

providencempho shared:

"You see that slide 2. Momma, you're doing the most! I believe you already."

princessnkoc stated:

"I know she will nail the role."

thamie_connor shared:

"The only person in SA who can nail the role of our legend. Brenda."

matjila_mali said:

"You are the best and will always be sweetheart."

