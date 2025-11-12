Former The Queen actress Brenda Ngxoli has landed a role on SABC1's upcoming documentary series

The multi-award-winning thespian will reportedly portray the character of Brenda Fassie in the upcoming documentary

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday to comment on Ngxoli's latest character

Brenda Ngxoli scores a role of Brenda Fassie in 'Vulindlela' docuseries.

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actress Brenda Ngxoli has secured a role on the Vulindlela documentary series.

Ngxoli, who previously announced her new management, previously starred on Mzansi Magic's The Queen.

The former Home Affairs actress will portray the character of Brenda Fassie on the upcoming TV show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, that Ngxoli has scored the role of the late singer.

"Brenda Ngxoli plays Brenda Fassie. The incomparable Ngxoli takes on the role of the iconic entertainer in Vulindlela, a four-part documentary series. The docu-series the charts Brenda Fassie’s extraordinary rise from obscurity to South African music royalty. After hitting rock bottom, Brenda was written off by the industry. She defied expectations and reinvented herself through the iconic album Vulindlela. Ngxoli Plays Brenda in dramatization scenes in the documentary. Premieres Saturday, 15 November 2025 at 8 pm on SABC1," said Mphela.

South Africans respond to Ngxoli's latest role

@bhut__ontsundu said:

"I still don't understand why you would hire an actor for a documentary. Are we calling a biopic, documentaries, cause I remember that one for Lebo Mathosa?"

@Dawn_stha reacted:

"Brenda is such a great actress. She kills every single role she's been in. Next, she should make a movie about Mandela and play the main character; we would finally have a great movie about the man."

@Bluttoboy wrote:

"Ngxoli, too, after hitting rock bottom, written off by the industry, will now have the Vulindlela doccie to thank for resurrecting her career. God works in mysterious ways, but when you look carefully, you can see his crafty work. u Brenda uvusa u Brenda," (Brenda plays Brenda).

@Libo_Songqu commented:

"I’m afraid to say that Miss Ngxoli is about to nail this role."

@NxSiyabong99264 replied:

"For those who know the movie Jerusalema, Lucky's high school girlfriend, u see that girl can play Brenda Fassie, she's also in that Baksteena series."

@ndlovutheo98 wrote:

"And why is this only being promoted now? Imagine doing a production on one of South Africa's biggest musical figures and not advertising till the release is imminent. The Michael Jackson Biopic is releasing next year, but we've seen trailers. Come on, Mzansi. Do better."

@Nzaloyelanga_ reacted:

"I want to cry because, what? She is so perfect for this role."

@AsaTokwe said:

"She will nail it, her performance on Etv's Hustle was so convincing."

@NomsaVN1 wrote:

"Perfect casting, I just don't trust any documentary done by SABC. I hope to be proven wrong."

@Sbongiseni_mtsh responded:

"The SABC missed the opportunity to put it on SABC+, exclusively for 6 months then move to SABC 1."

SA comments on Brenda Ngxoli playing Brenda Fassie in 'Vulindlela'. Image: GettyImages

Source: Instagram

