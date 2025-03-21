A picture of Brenda Ngxoli showing off her new teeth at the dentist's has caused a buzz online

Netizens accused Brenda Ngxoli of recklessly spending money after concluding that she'd had a cosmetic procedure

The actress took to her official X account and responded to the backlash caused by the photo

Brenda Ngxoli was slammed after showing off her new teeth. Image: Stephen Lovekin

Talented actress Brenda Ngxoli has caused a buzz after getting her teeth done. South Africans previously donated to the star after she revealed that her mother had been emotionally abusive towards her.

Brenda Ngxoli gets her teeth done

Brenda Ngxoli’s fortunes have changed for the better since she disclosed the abuse she was suffering at the hands of her family. The former The Queen actress has been bagging gigs left, right and centre.

Entertainment blog MDNNews took to the microblogging website X and shared a picture of Brenda Ngxoli at the dentist. MDNNews captioned the picture:

“Actress Brenda Ngxoli got her teeth done.”

Netizens react after Brenda Ngxoli shows off new teeth

In the comments, South Africans concluded Brenda Ngxoli had had cosmetic surgery and criticised her for wasting money. Others took her to task over her skimpy dressing. Here are some of the reactions:

@Malume_1995 responded:

“We donated for her to get a place not cosmetics. That teether costs over R12 000, braces are even cheaper.”

@Abednego082 asked:

“Who's taking care of the child? Where's her clothes? Where does she get the money? Kuningi.”

@ChumaSamk91253 queried:

“Was she not struggling financially recently?”

@Starmalan replied:

“I don’t know whether she evolving or what; I don’t like her influencer tendencies.”

@MukairaTat22445 asked:

“What happened to our old ways of clothing😥”

@AsanteGraceX replied:

“We just donated to her, Mzansi celebrities.”

@chiefcebo_ said:

"We donate: 1. Malinga buys a car 2. Brenda Ngxoli buys teeth 😭 Pay back the money."

Brenda Ngxoli was criticised after showing her new teeth. Image: brendangxoli

Brenda Ngxoli speaks following backlash

Brenda Ngxoli also hopped into the comments section and dismissed speculation that she’d had cosmetic surgery. She also revealed that the picture was taken after a dentist check-up with musician Vusi Nova as they prepared for his upcoming gig. She also explained that the dentists at House of Smilez did her teeth in 2024 for free.

“House of Smilez Gifted me my Hollywood smile at the beginning of last year. As I said, I went for a check-up and clean with Vusi Nova as we prepare for the Biggest Musical Extravaganza taking place on the 1st of May 2025 at Emperors Palace,” Brenda Ngxoli explained.

Brenda Ngxoli scrutinised for bringing child to an interview

Meanwhile, Brenda Ngxoli was recently scrutinised for bringing her child to a TV interview as reported by Briefly News.

Brenda Ngxoli recently appeared in an interview on the news channel, Newzroom Afrika while promoting her new movie. In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika on X, Brenda Ngxoli conducted the interview with her child sitting on her lap.

Netizens weighed in on Brenda Ngxoli bringing her child to an interview with some criticising her for being unprofessional.

