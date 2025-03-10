Talented actress Brenda Ngxoli sparked controversy after taking her daughter during her recent appearance on Newzroom Afrika

In a video shared by Newzroom Africa, Ngxoli described her role in the new rom-com film A Scam Called Love

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions, with some criticising her while others praised her for taking her daughter to Newzroom Afrika

Brenda Ngxoli sparks reactions after appearing with her child on Newzroom Afrika.

Source: Instagram

Popular actress Brenda Ngxoli, who is a doting mother to her daughter Sky, is under scrutiny for bringing her child to a TV interview. The actress previously aired her family’s dirty laundry in public, revealing how they abused her emotionally and financially.

Brenda Ngxoli brings her child to Newzroom Afrika interview

The former The Queen actress’ fortunes took a turn for the best when she went from asking for donations to securing gigs. Brenda Ngxoli also bagged her first big-screen role on the rom-com A Scam Called Love. The actress is on a press run promoting the movie, which is showing in sixty cinemas across South Africa.

Brenda Ngxoli recently appeared in an interview on the news channel, Newzroom Afrika. In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika on X, Brenda Ngxoli conducted the interview with her child sitting on her lap.

Ngxoli plays the main character, Zola Cele's (Didintle Khunou) mother, Naledi Cele. Brenda Ngxoli describes her role in A Scam Called Love as that of a woman who has had bad experiences when it comes to love.

“Well, I play the mother to the leading lady, uNaledi Cele, and for lack of a better word, she’s an ice queen. But behind every flawed character, there is a real story, and love is always at the bottom of everything. It’s either we behave a certain way because we have been hurt by love or scammed by love,” she said.

Watch the video of Brenda Ngxoli’s interview on Newzroom Afrika below:

Netizens react after Brenda Ngxoli brings her child to an interview

In the comments, netizens weighed in on Brenda Ngxoli bringing her child to an interview. While others slammed her for bringing her daughter Sky to the interview, others applauded her for being a doting mother.

Brenda Ngxoli takes daughter to TV interview.

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the comments:

@Jikingqina said:

“Why is she still taking a child to interviews? She has some money now someone can look after a child for an hour.”

@usernamemagmd gushed:

“I think it’s wonderful that she is with her daughter. Well done, mamma.”

@RazaNjabulo remarked:

“I get shocked every time that there are people who use this platform to exhibit their level of meanness.”

@MatomeMotalane argued:

“Black people and hate, is like they were born to be negative all the times. How can you dislike Brenda for going to interviews with her child, but when whites do it, you applaud them?”

@crazythatoo said:

“I understand that you guys are discussing how she could have left her child with a crew member, but some children are extremely attached to their mothers and don’t want to be separated from them. While it's not ideal, it happens.”

@NoncebaMthimuny said:

“I love how she brings her daughter to her interviews, put her on the lime light wena girl, she will get more opportunities in that way. Beyonce made sure Blue Ivy is everywhere. Look at Blue now, bagging movie roles and sponsorships left and right.”

@Future_billy asked:

“Y’all were fine with Musk bringing kids to interviews, but when Brenda does it, kuWrong?”

@NellyM_grandkid suggested:

“Surely someone behind the scenes could have stayed with Sky for few minutes while mommy does the interview.”

Brenda Ngxoli and daughter move into a new safe place

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli and her daughter had moved into a new place.

This came after the talented actress revealed that she was being abused by her mother.

