The South African actress Brenda Ngxoli recently announced that she and her daughter have moved into a new place

This came after the talented actress revealed that she was being abused by her mother

Ngxoli posted a video of herself and her bundle of joy at their new place and expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her

Popular actress Brenda Ngxoli, who recently revealed that her mother has been emotionally abusive towards her, has expressed gratitude for all the support she has been receiving.

Earlier, the former The Queen actress excitedly shared on her social media page that she and her daughter Sky have moved into a new safe place after Ferguson Films donated R50K to the actress.

Ngxoli shared a video of them in their new place on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Just an Update. Thanks to Everyone.....We are Safe. The Money you have given me is not for my hair, nails and whatever riff-raff but for Sky. Thank you for being there for us. Thank you to the various establishments... Will thank you all properly soon...To the thousands of individuals who have opened the hearts of their wallets to us...Thank you. Ndiyabulela. Ons waardeur Alles baie. Lilitha Boutique: Uxolo Swazi...This is just not the right time.

"Now I will be focusing on Gigs. I promise to come Chill once I'm at ease with Sky's future. From you my Beloved South African Citizens to Mandisi....( umqoleleli Mali)....to @mhlobo eNene to @connie_ferguson....To Those I have not mentioned by name. I am truly humbled. Through all of you, I have witnessed the Grace, Mercy and Power of the good Lord of the Light. At times after Sky falls asleep I would weep "Thixo ndicela undikhupha kulentsunguzi of a Dark Rock and Wall and Through you I now more than Ever Believe."

Netizens react to Brenda Ngxoli

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to Brenda moving into a new home. Here's what they had to say:

@realnorma_kay commented:

"I wish her all the best."

@TumeloTiger1 responded:

"Well done, South Africa. We did it! We helped MaBrrrrr. I hope we keep on supporting others and this is not the end."

@chiefcebo_ replied:

"Great news. Ok, now back to reality. Where is the father of the child? Uphi u baby daddy?"

