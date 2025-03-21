TV presenter and rapper Boity Thulo posted a few gorgeous pictures from her vacation in Dubai

Boity posed in a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit which left little to the imagination and showed off all her goods

Netizens expressed differing views, with people saying she looked gorgeous while others questioned her photoshopping skills

Boity Thulo jetted off to Dubai for her vacation. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

Media personality Boity is one of Mzansi's IT girls. Her latest Instagram photos prove exactly that. The Wuz Dat rapper is out and about in Dubai.

Boity stuns in Dubai

Flaunting her goods in a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit, Boity Thulo rocked her natural hair and some jewellery.

She also posted some photos on a flight sipping champagne en route to Dubai. A few days before her Dubai vacation, Boity was in Paris, France.

Boity Thulo visited France before she went to Dubai. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Boity's recent photos

Netizens had mixed opinions about Boity's photos. People said she looked gorgeous and compared her to Minnie Dlamini. Other people questioned her photoshopping skills and pinpointed some errors in the X photo posted by @MDNnewss.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheVendaGuy said:

"Boity and Minnie just keep being fire."

@ZondiMotha5745 joked:

"We already know what they do. They take 9000 pictures and only post one every five years these ones."

@CWharlie4 joked:

"Thicker than the tension at my house that one time my dad answered a call from his side chick but forgot his phone was on Bluetooth."

@MoMotswanaK questioned:

"Is it wrong to ask how she earns her living? She isn’t on TV, radio, in commercials or the face of major brands."

@ross_rori said:

"She really looks like Minnie [Dlamini] here."

@LuzukoDlabazana asked:

"I get is, some people have a genuine love for travel and experiencing the world but when you travel often and not necessarily "working" that much, is it still a vacation?"

sibongile_daily said:

"Honestly, wearing your natural hair makes you look 10 years younger."

youngprinzy added:

"You have always been THAT CLASSIC LADY. I STAN A QUEEN!"

Boity starts off year in a sad note

Earlier this year, Boity celebrated her grandmother's heavenly birthday. She lost her granny in April 2024 and in honour of her birthday in January 2025, she opened a lengthy letter.

"Your first one as the angel you always were. You may not be here physically but for the first time in my life, I genuinely and truly understand and appreciate when people say “Your presence is always here”. Your life was a gift that birthed and nurtured a lineage of pure LOVE! Your Godly heart and compassion left an imprint so remarkable, it will live on for generations to come," she wrote.

Boity stuns at Paris Fashion Week with Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Boity Thulo attended Paris Fashion Week wearing Laduma Ngxokolo’s creations. She was joined by Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy.

Mzansi showed love to the stars in the comments after Maglera Doe Boy shared photos of the event on his socials.

