Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo just proved why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful female celebrities in Mzansi with her recent post.
Boity Thulo stuns in new picture
Boity Thulo is definitely the girl she thinks she is. The media personality who has been working hard at the gym to achieve her perfect hourglass figure wowed fans with her flawless ID photo.
Taking to her X page, the Bakae rapper proved that she is brave enough to share her ID photo with the world. Take a look at the post below:
Fans react to Boity's stunning picture
Social media users admitted that although Boity has always looked stunning, this post took it to another level because she ate and left no crumbs on an ID photo.
Others also shot their shot at the rapper, while some pointed out the striking resemblance with actress and television presenter Minnie Dlamini.
@Oracle5152 said:
"Let’s get married this year, Boity. Betway iyathembisa 😭"
@loverOfLife_24 commented:
"This is why people can’t tell who Minnie is & who Boity is, 10/10 face card in both ends."
@sandile_9505 added:
"ID smart card or passport renewal day or what? 😅😅😅"
@buhlebezwer said:
"You are gorgeous Mme ❤️❤️"
@Deadbeat_Trevor wrote:
"2008 I saw you on a YFM magazine and I have never seen a bad picture ever since, ayyyyyyyyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@dyanoftheyear commented:
"This facecard is lethal."
Tyla slams people ending her pictures with Face Apps
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tyla is sick and tired of people using photo editing apps to retouch her pictures.
Tyla recently had to address her fans and followers after seemingly coming across more and more pictures of herself looking nothing like herself.
