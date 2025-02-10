Tyla Hilariously Slams People Editing Her Pictures With Photo Apps: “Leave the Face Alone”
- Tyla took jabs at the people constantly editing her pictures to enhance her facial features
- The Water hitmaker said she didn't need the edits, perhaps on other parts of her body, but not her face
- The Tygets raved over Tyla's undeniable beauty and said she didn't need photo editing apps to look pretty
Tyla says she's sick and tired of people using photo editing apps to retouch her pictures.
Tyla reacts to photo edits
Tyla recently had to address her fans and followers after seemingly coming across more and more pictures of herself looking nothing like herself.
It was all fun and games when someone edited her with Kanye West, but now the pretty girl from Joburg has asked netizens to stop retouching her pictures on photo editing applications.
In the world of the glitz and glam, it's common for celebs to have their snaps edited from time to time to enhance their features and remove unwanted imperfections. However, the Water hitmaker said she didn't need it.
Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Tyla asked people to stop editing her pictures, later saying she would appreciate enhancements on her booty instead:
"Stop face-tuning me, please. I don’t need that, thanks.
"At least give me some bums or something; leave the face alone."
Netizens react to Tyla's post
Fans slammed the face-tune addicts and said Tyla did not need the enhancements:
tylasbodyguard said:
"We've been trying to tell them, sista. I fear you are just going to have to deal with it."
toptieralba wrote:
"Glad you know your self-worth because this face card is too insane to be filtered."
LifeWithDevante hyped Tyla:
"I know that’s right. Face card never declines."
tylaaura agreed:
"Exactly, you're perfect the way you are."
kiaunivrse posted:
"Y'all heard my sista, don’t play with her face card."
