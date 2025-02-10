Tyla took jabs at the people constantly editing her pictures to enhance her facial features

The Water hitmaker said she didn't need the edits, perhaps on other parts of her body, but not her face

The Tygets raved over Tyla's undeniable beauty and said she didn't need photo editing apps to look pretty

Tyla weighed in on people using photo apps on her. Images: Raymond Hall/GC Images, Gareth Cattermole/MTV EMA/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount

Source: Getty Images

Tyla says she's sick and tired of people using photo editing apps to retouch her pictures.

Tyla reacts to photo edits

Tyla recently had to address her fans and followers after seemingly coming across more and more pictures of herself looking nothing like herself.

It was all fun and games when someone edited her with Kanye West, but now the pretty girl from Joburg has asked netizens to stop retouching her pictures on photo editing applications.

In the world of the glitz and glam, it's common for celebs to have their snaps edited from time to time to enhance their features and remove unwanted imperfections. However, the Water hitmaker said she didn't need it.

Tyla asked fans to refrain from editing her photos. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Tyla asked people to stop editing her pictures, later saying she would appreciate enhancements on her booty instead:

"Stop face-tuning me, please. I don’t need that, thanks.

"At least give me some bums or something; leave the face alone."

Netizens react to Tyla's post

Fans slammed the face-tune addicts and said Tyla did not need the enhancements:

tylasbodyguard said:

"We've been trying to tell them, sista. I fear you are just going to have to deal with it."

toptieralba wrote:

"Glad you know your self-worth because this face card is too insane to be filtered."

LifeWithDevante hyped Tyla:

"I know that’s right. Face card never declines."

tylaaura agreed:

"Exactly, you're perfect the way you are."

kiaunivrse posted:

"Y'all heard my sista, don’t play with her face card."

Marching band performs Tyla song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a military marching band performing Tyla's hit song.

South Africans couldn't help but declare their country the best in the world for giving Tyla such recognition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News