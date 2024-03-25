A photoshopped picture of Tyla and Kanye West is making rounds on social media

The singer was sitting courtside at a basketball game with a friend and someone added Ye into the frame, and fans fell for it

Supporters are hoping for a collaboration between the megastars, with some saying they hope Tyla plays her cards right

Tyla and Kanye West were photoshopped together in a picture and fans fell for it. Images: Instagram/tyla / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Tyla was recently photoshopped sitting next to Kanye West, and the picture sparked a social media frenzy. Not only are fans convinced that it's a real photo, but some even hope the two would collaborate.

Tyla and Kanye West trend over photoshopped picture

Our girl Tyla is beaming from the successful release of her self-titled album and one talented Photoshop wizard thought to create an even bigger buzz by editing a recent photo.

In a post by Twitter (X) user HermaineM, Tyla is seen seated next to Kanye West at a basketball game.

Considering the level of editing that went into the photo, one would think that the Grammy Award winners were indeed rubbing shoulders despite their photos being two years apart.

While Tyla's pic was taken at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Saturday, 23 March 2024 with her creative director, Thato, Ye's photo is from Thursday, 17 March 2022, where he watched the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics game with his son, Saint:

Fans weigh in on Tyla and Kanye photo

Netizens showed love to the famous musicians, while some hope they'll one day work on some music together:

KingNema_Jnr asked:

"To be with Kanye, you must use his dress code?"

King1882567 warned Tyla:

"Baby girl, don't be a fool with the Americans. Hollywood is a dirty place."

thewaleadeyemi posted:

"She needs to be smart."

ZeeNahTee22 was convinced:

"She is an Illuminati puppet. They have inducted her properly into the secretive cult. She sold her soul and is getting the rewards."

Hope335090 wrote:

"Now I believe she’s a plant."

Meanwhile, some netizens could tell that the photo is fake and ridiculed it:

TheeAzanian asked:

"Who photoshopped this?"

TELEHOVAH said:

"Photoshopped, but I would love to see them work together."

AngeleMcusi wrote:

"That's Photoshop, dummies! Where is the full beard? He hasn't worn this fit since he has been with Bianca."

Tyla's music video inches to 2 million views in 3 days

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's Water Remix music video inching to two million views in just three days.

The song grew in popularity despite initial scepticism from supporters and the music video soon followed, thanks to Travis Scott's dance moves.

