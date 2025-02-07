The South African National Defence Force's marching band recently hosted a parade and gave the crowd an unforgettable show

The group did a rendition of Tyla's hit song, Water , and blew spectators away with their incredible performance

South Africans are utterly impressed and filled with pride at the band's stellar performance

Tyla's song was performed during a SANDF parade. Images: Instagram/ tyla, Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Did the SANDF marching band really perform Tyla's song? South Africa is a place of many possibilities.

SANDF performs Tyla's song

We're afraid Tyla has officially reached a new level of iconic after having the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) marching band perform her song.

The crowd was blown away in a video TikTok user sonwa.shushubaby shared from a SANDF parade, where the band performed Tyla's hit song, Water, while marching through a closed-off street at the Cape Town City Centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The SANDF marching band honoured Tyla with a performance of 'Water.' Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Not only is Water Tyla's biggest song to date, but it also earned her her first Grammy Award in 2024 and continues to soar to new heights.

Spectators looked on in awe, dancing while others held up their cameras to capture the incredible moment - props to the cameraman!

This comes after she was revealed as part of the Met Gala host committee, and after her monumental rise to international stardom, the pretty girl from Joburg continues to receive her flowers from her beloved country:

Here's what Mzansi said about the SANDF performance

Netizens gave a round of applause to the band and boasted about the incredible country that is South Africa:

Jaxx_Amahle wrote:

"This is the best country in the world, I promise you!"

uThembisa said:

"I swear there's nothing, absolutely nothing greater than being South African!"

Celine posted:

"I don't care how many problems our country has, I appreciate all the patriotic South African citizens."

BLA_OB boasted:

"South Africa is a great country, and South Africans are a great nation; just like that, no sweat. No wonder those who believe they're the owners of the world can't take the level of spontaneity, even resort to lies to justify attacking us, jealousy."

chubbysnail00 added:

"I mean, you can't be this cool as a people and expect others not to be jealous."

Tyla makes Billboard history

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla becoming the second female African artist to bag two sports on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She joined a list of some incredible South African musicians, and fans were convinced that she was a true icon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News